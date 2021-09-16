Film highlights of the week – Whoever rules this world has the power

– Whoever rules this world has the power In «Dune» noble houses fight for an important planet. There is also a comedy thriller with Mads Mikkelsen and a Spanish action series. Hans Juerg Zinsli, Matthias Lerf, Gregor Schenker

Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet, left) has to find his way around the planet Arrakis after an intrigue. Scene from «Dune». Photo: Warner Bros.

Dune

Science fiction by Denis Villeneuve, USA / CDN 2021, 155 min.

It is about societal trials, the displacement of indigenous people and the exploitation of resources. With «Dune», the author Frank Herbert (1920–1986) created a milestone in science fiction literature by transporting present problems into the future. Many directors and studios have broken their teeth on this material. Only Denis Villeneuve is now able to adequately implement the novel.

It begins with a deafening battle on the planet Arrakis, where the House of Atreides was sent for administrative purposes in 10191 to oversee the mining of the precious Spice. This spice is drug, life extension and travel accelerator all in one. And because it all means power, the previous administrators – the otherwise emotionally immune Harkonnen – are quite angry. Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) suspects the intrigues that are being forged against him as governor, but it is of no use. After all, his concubine Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and their son Paul (Timothée Chalamet) can flee into the desert. And it soon becomes clear that this is about the myth of a modern messiah – a savior whose teaching path could not be more visually stunning.

«Dune» fascinates as a world of brutalism built from brown and gray tones, in which thoughts and secret languages ​​develop undreamt-of powers. And where gigantic sandworms plow through the desert. Science fiction has seldom looked more spectacular and fresher. (zas)

Riders of Justice

Comedy by Anders Thomas Jensen, DK 2020, 116 min.

Anders Thomas Jensen is a Danish screenwriter who writes very serious templates for Susanne Bier’s films (“After the Wedding”). Now and then he also directs, these are wild comedies in which the protagonists sell human flesh (“Danish Delicacies”, 2003) or undermine evolution (“Men & Chicken, 2015).

These films have something else in common: they often feature the same actors, especially Mads Mikkelsen, mostly in crazy disguises. Also in “Rider of Justice” you have to look twice to recognize him: Mikkelsen has a full beard, he plays a mercenary whom the death of his wife leads back home. With a strange logic it is proven to him that her demise was not a coincidence, a campaign of revenge begins. That’s pretty funny, pretty crazy, but somewhere in the gaudy exterior – as always with Jensen – there is a piece of truth. (ml)

La casa de papel

Action series by Álex Pina, E 2017, 5 seasons

It’s an incredibly complicated robbery. Since the third season, the so-called professor’s troop has been sitting in the Spanish central bank. Now at the beginning of the fifth, the project seems hopeless: The head of the gang is in the hands of an unscrupulous inspector, and the military is supposed to storm the bank – regardless of whether hostages are killed in the process. The plot becomes more and more abstruse, the action more cracking, the drama scenes more melodramatic. “La casa de papel” is by no means subtle, but very entertaining. And addicting. After all, that’s not the most successful English-language Netflix production. So far, only the first half of the final season has appeared, the next one comes in December. (ggs)

Bad Lieutenant

Drama by Werner Herzog, USA 2009, 122 min.









The Cinépassion series is entering the new season. Every film has a psychoanalytic commentary, with “Bad Lieutenant” by the analyst Markus Fäh. The film certainly provides enough material: Nicolas Cage plays a cop who is getting increasingly out of control because of his drug addiction and who sometimes hallucinates iguanas. Incidentally, director Werner Herzog insists that this is not a remake of Abel Ferrara’s “Bad Lieutenant” – the title was forced on him by the producers. (ggs)

Sat 18.9., 10.30 a.m., Arthouse Piccadilly

Fritz the Cat

Animated film by Ralph Bakshi, USA 1972, 78 min.

In the near future, the Xenix intends to focus more on animated films, starting with a series of comic adaptations. “Fritz the Cat”, for example, is based on a comic series by Robert Crumb about a cat that is completely absorbed in the counterculture of the 60s, with drugs, free love and political activism. It was the first cartoon that was only released to an adult audience. (ggs)

Xenix, Fri 17.9 / Sat 18.9 / Fri 24.9 / Sat 25.9.

My own funeral

Series by Jón Gunnar Geirdal, IS 2020, 6 episodes

“You are the most boring person I know”, Benedikt hears in his boss’ retirement speech. That doesn’t matter to the new pensioner, he doesn’t like people anyway and she usually doesn’t like him either: Benni is tight-lipped, stingy, and dismissive. But when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor, he wanted to let it rip once: why not at his own funeral?

The comedian Thórhallur Sigurdsson, who is very well known in Iceland, plays the leading role. “My own funeral” thrives on mixing macabre jokes with wistful wisdom. And of course it turns out differently than Benni thought it would. As the saying goes: You never feel more alive than at a funeral. (ml)

on arte.tv

Hans Juerg Zinsli studied German and journalism in Friborg and started working as a culture editor in 1998. In 2018 he received the Prix Pathé (Tout court) for film journalism. Matthias Lerf has many years of experience as a culture editor in Bern and Zurich. In 2008 he won the Prix Pathé for an outstanding film review. @MatthiasLerf Gregor Schenker has been a film editor in the Zurich Life department since 2012. He studied German, film studies and psychology in Zurich. @GregorSchenker

