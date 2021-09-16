Fidelity Persuades Bitcoin ETP By Investing.com

Thursday, September 16, 2021
By Hasan Sheikh
Investing.com – Financial services company Fidelity recently advised the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on an exchange-traded Bitcoin product.

In a private meeting on September 8th, senior Fidelity officials spoke to SEC officials about the Wise Origin Trust – a proposed exchange-traded Bitcoin fund to be launched by Fidelity.

In the presentation, Fidelity stated that regulators in other countries – including Canada, Brazil, Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland – have already approved Bitcoin products (ETPs) that are traded on the stock exchange.

According to the financial giant, products based on are not a “necessary intermediate step” before Bitcoin ETPs are approved.

“We believe that Bitcoin futures-based products are not a necessary intermediate step before a Bitcoin ETP; rather, companies should be able to meet investor demand for direct exposure to Bitcoin using Bitcoin ETPs under Act 33, as the Bitcoin market is mature and can support it. “

In a speech last month, however, SEC chief Gary Gensler indicated that products based on Bitcoin futures offer investors “important protective measures”.

The Securities Act of 1933 is designed to protect consumers, prevent fraud, and ensure they are properly informed before investing.

Fidelity says the Bitcoin market is already mature. The trading volume has increased while the cost of spot trading has decreased.




The company pointed out that the Bitcoin spot volume more than tripled from $ 400 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $ 1.3 trillion in the first quarter of 2021. The volume of Bitcoin futures tripled from $ 2.5 trillion to $ 7.5 trillion in the same period.

As a reminder, the SEC has so far been very reluctant to approve a Bitcoin ETP. The regulator has always put forward various reasons for its hesitation, including the protection of investors.

This year it has postponed approval of a number of applications to November 14th. In other countries like Canada, there is already a thriving Bitcoin ETP industry.

