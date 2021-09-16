“Fast & Furious” star Vin Diesel fights against robots in “Rock ‘Em Sock’ Em Robots” · KINO.de

The classic game “Rock ‘Em Sock’ Em Robots” is to be filmed. And “Fast & Furious” star Vin Diesel takes on the leading role.

Known from: Born: 07/18/1967 in New York USA

07/18/1967 in New York USA Jobs: Actor, producer, speaker, director, screenwriter

Do you still remember “Real Steel”? In the quasi-remake of “Over the Top” from 1987 with Sylvester Stallone, Hugh Jackman and his film son Dakota Goyo found access to each other again thanks to their shared passion for wild robot boxing matches.

Well, a sequel to “Real Steel” was under discussion, but not much has changed since then. But fans of well-kept metal duels can look forward to the filming of a classic game: According to Deadline, Universal Pictures and Mattel Films will film the classic “Rock ‘Em Sock’ Em Robots” – with Vin Diesel. And the “Fast & Furious” star is looking forward to the project:

“Partnering up with Mattel in the classic ‘Rock’ Em Sock ‘Em Robots’ game and combining it with the world-creating, franchising success we had with Universal is truly exciting.”

The story of the script, which was written by Ryan Engle (“Rampage – Big Meets Bigger”), is actually not that dissimilar to that of “Real Steel”: It revolves around a father and his son who have a very special friendship build a combat robot.

Are you now in the mood for a round of robot boxes? The game “Rock ‘Em Sock’ Em Robots” is available from Amazon









Producer Robbie Brenner from Mattel Films is also looking forward to lifting the classic onto the big screen with Diesel and Universal and describes the project as an exciting action adventure for the whole family. Another similarity to “Real Steel”. Did someone just change the title?

The science fiction genre offers the right film for almost every taste, like this one Video proves:

kino.de News – First trailer for Hawkeye

What exactly is “Rock ‘Em Sock’ Em Robots”?

“Rock ‘Em Sock’Em Robots” is a toy for two players that was invented by the Chicago toy developer Marvin Glass and Associates and initially produced by the Marx Toy Company from 1964 onwards. Players take control of Red Rocker and Blue Bomber. Using a simple control unit, they can stretch out the robots’ arms to strike. The aim is to hit the opponent’s head with speed. If it then flies upwards, the lap is over and the point goes to the lap winner.

The game enjoyed enormous popularity and was repeatedly reissued and updated. There were also numerous special editions such as the “Transformers”. Red Rocker and Blue Bomber have also made film appearances: They made a cameo in “Toy Story 2” and were hidden as an Easter egg in “The Incredibles”.

So it will be interesting to see what the makers will come up with for the movie. Diesel itself see fans from July 8, 2021 in “Fast & Furious 9”.

This quiz is all about the number one means of transport in space. Can you assign the spaceships to the respective films?

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook. You can also follow us on Flipboard and Google News.