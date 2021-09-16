Friday, September 17, 2021
Family day: Ben Affleck out and about with daughter Seraphina

By Sonia Gupta
While his ex-wife Jennifer Garner (48) had made walks with the family a routine in recent months, Ben Affleck (48) was mainly seen outdoors with girlfriend Ana de Armas (32). The two have been a couple since the beginning of last year, have been inseparable ever since and even recently moved in together. Nonetheless, Ben makes sure that his children can also spend enough time with their father.

The 48-year-old was spotted with daughter Seraphina on a walk through the Pacific Palisades district of Los Angeles last Saturday. The Hollywood star and his twelve-year-old offspring were accompanied by one of the family dogs. Ben wore a dark blue shirt under a black hoodie with a white lightning bolt in the center. The design could be an allusion to the spin-off flick “The Flash“for whom the two-time Oscar winner slips into the role of Batman one last time. Seraphina also opted for a casual look with a blue T-shirt, white sweatpants, sweater and lined boots.

Like his other children, Violet (15) and Samuel (8), Seraphina comes from a ten-year relationship with Jennifer Garner, which broke up in 2015. Despite the split, Ben and Jennifer still get along well. And Ben’s new flame, Ana, is said to have long since been integrated into family life.

Actor Ben Affleck and his daughter Seraphina

BG004 / Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Actor Ben Affleck and his daughter Seraphina
Ben Affleck with his girlfriend Ana de Armas and the dogs in April 2020
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner in February 2020


Sonia Gupta
