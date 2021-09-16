Everything gone: That’s why Britney Spears deletes her Instagram account

This message is causing a stir on the net: Britney Spears deleted her account there via Instagram shortly after her engagement to her fitness trainer Sam Asghari was announced. Why? She replied on Twitter on September 14, 2021: “Don’t worry guys – I’m just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement. I’ll be back soon.”
Is that the real reason? Many fans of the singer believe that it was not her, but others who switched off the channel, such as her father. Another possible explanation: Celebrities and musicians sometimes delete their social media accounts to arouse curiosity – and shortly thereafter to announce something important to them, such as a new album.
Instagram message to the supporters
A few days ago her father, James Parnell “Jamie” Spears, agreed to step down as her long-time guardian. The celebrity magazine “Variety” reported that in her last publication on Instagram for the time being, Britney Spears wrote that she had to wait 13 years and was now counting the days to her freedom. “I grew up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else,” continued Spears. She hopes that this message will get through to people who have confused or manipulated a system. She thanked her supporters of “#FreeBritney”. Then she deleted the account.
The best noise-canceling headphones
KEF
Test details
Per
Very clear and precise sound
High resolution
Cons
Complicated relationship
Chunky transport box
Sony
Test details
Per
good sound
Great noise canceling
Cons
Only three sizes for ear tips
Samsung
Test details
Per
Excellent sound quality
Useful automatic functions
Samsung
Test details
Per
First class sound
Active noise cancellation
Cons
Somewhat fiddly operation
Limitations for iOS users
Evil
Test details
Per
good sound
Very effective noise canceling
Cons
Pressing permanently
Few interchangeable ear pads
JBL Audio
Test details
Per
Clear and precise sound
Battery life of almost 8 hours
Cons
Touch operation reacts very sensitively
Philips
Test details
Per
Nice, detailed sound
Clever control
Cons
A little difficult
ANC with room for improvement
Apple
Test details
Per
Very natural sound
Outstanding noise canceling
Yamaha
Test details
Per
Decent sound
Great 3D technology with different profiles
Cons
A bit chunky and heavy
Fiddly Bluetooth connection
LG Electronics
Test details
Per
Well balanced sound
Good battery life (6 hours 50 minutes)
Complete List: The Best Noise Canceling Headphones
Britney Spears: Why the Guardianship?
Spears made music history with hits like “Hit Me Baby One More Time” and “Oops! … I Did It Again”. But the success had its downsides: Her nervous breakdown in 2007, when she shaved a bald head without further ado, will not be forgotten. Since 2008 she has been under the guardianship of her father, at times was not allowed to drive a car, not vote, not see her children and friends without permission. Initially, James Spears managed her assets and his daughter’s private affairs. In 2019 he stepped down, but remained responsible for finances. (With material from the dpa.)
CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.