Thursday, September 16, 2021
Everything gone: That’s why Britney Spears deletes her Instagram account

By Arjun Sethi
This message is causing a stir on the net: Britney Spears deleted her account there via Instagram shortly after her engagement to her fitness trainer Sam Asghari was announced. Why? She replied on Twitter on September 14, 2021: “Don’t worry guys – I’m just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement. I’ll be back soon.”

Is that the real reason? Many fans of the singer believe that it was not her, but others who switched off the channel, such as her father. Another possible explanation: Celebrities and musicians sometimes delete their social media accounts to arouse curiosity – and shortly thereafter to announce something important to them, such as a new album.

A few days ago her father, James Parnell “Jamie” Spears, agreed to step down as her long-time guardian. The celebrity magazine “Variety” reported that in her last publication on Instagram for the time being, Britney Spears wrote that she had to wait 13 years and was now counting the days to her freedom. “I grew up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else,” continued Spears. She hopes that this message will get through to people who have confused or manipulated a system. She thanked her supporters of “#FreeBritney”. Then she deleted the account.

Britney Spears: Why the Guardianship?

Spears made music history with hits like “Hit Me Baby One More Time” and “Oops! … I Did It Again”. But the success had its downsides: Her nervous breakdown in 2007, when she shaved a bald head without further ado, will not be forgotten. Since 2008 she has been under the guardianship of her father, at times was not allowed to drive a car, not vote, not see her children and friends without permission. Initially, James Spears managed her assets and his daughter’s private affairs. In 2019 he stepped down, but remained responsible for finances. (With material from the dpa.)


