Eva Green: We are not alone

Hollywood star Eva Green is certain that there are supernatural powers

Eva Green, 34, can absolutely imagine that there are things in the world that are simply inexplicable.

The film beauty (“Dark Shadows”) deals with supernatural things thanks to her role in the haunted series “Penny Dreadful”, which is about a group of people who face supernatural threats. For them it is clear that humans, animals and plants are not the only living things that exist. “There are other forces – yes! I’m not religious, but I think there are more,” she told the “Hello!” Magazine. “A friend of mine is a medium. She doesn’t talk about it because people might think she’s crazy, but she has visions and has already been able to tell me a few interesting things about my life.”









Eva likes to deal with the haunted issue, but there are a few things that make the French woman shudder. For example castings! “A lot of things do me [dabei] Fear: mean people, the ruthlessness of the world … oh, and fly – I’m terrible when it comes to it. “

Fortunately, the actress has a few hobbies that will help her calm down. She has had some since she was a child and she also finds it totally relaxing to go to places that she used to visit with her family. “Long walks in the mountains, especially in Switzerland. I’ve always loved the mountains – I’ve always gone there with my family. The contact with nature makes me feel like a person. And pampering myself with a massage afterwards is that.” best reward, “said Eva Green, listing her relaxation aids.

CoverMedia