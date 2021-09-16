Emma Watson on being single at 30: “In a partnership with myself”

E.mma Watson feels everything is right, always. She has gone from being a child actress to an actress to be taken absolutely seriously, currently she is playing Meg in “Little Women”, Greta Gerwig filmed the novel by Louisa May Alcott. Because Emma Watson chooses her roles wisely, of course, she studied literature, even if she plays Princess Belle in the Disney fairy tale “Beauty and the Beast”, she demands adjustments in the script in order to portray the character more emancipated.

Emma Watson has long been established as an activist, she is involved in matters of equality, is a UN special ambassador, and supports the solidarity campaign “HeForShe”, which calls for rights for women around the world. On the red carpet, she wears clothes that are sustainable, recycled, fair and everything at the same time, is rightly admired for this attitude and is a role model, especially for young women.

Emma Watson will soon be 30, and that shouldn’t be a problem for such a smart, emancipated, successful woman. Maybe it is, at least she says in a recent interview with the British “Vogue”: “I thought: Why does everyone stress about it when you turn 30? It’s not a big deal. Suddenly I’m 29 and I think, oh my god, I’m so stressed and scared. And I realize that’s happening because all of a sudden there is this damn influence of subliminal messages all around me. “

“Does Emma Watson have a husband?”

You can tell which messages she is talking about if you just google Emma Watson. Google suggests specific questions that other people have been looking for in connection with their search term. So if you type in “Emma Watson Literature”, questions about Watson’s studies or her favorite works do not arise, no. Question one: “Who is Emma Watson’s Husband?” So who is Emma Watson’s husband? Not even “Does Emma Watson have a husband?” At almost 30, that should obviously not be an option. A Harry Potter question immediately follows: “Did Emma Watson have a baby?”, She already has a child – to answer that: No. And nobody is her husband.

And like so many actresses, Emma Watson is of course also asked all of this in interviews – there is not even a subliminal social expectation in these questions: a real woman has to be a mother. Childless, manless women are suspect, especially in Hollywood. From the age of 30 these subtle expectations are formulated more concretely, it is telling that even a woman like Emma Watson allows herself to be put under pressure: “When you don’t have a husband, a baby and become 30 and not at an incredibly safe, stable point in your own Career or you are still in the process of sorting things out … There is just this incredibly great fear, ”she says in the interview.

Suitable for this: opinion Heidi Klum and Co.







Ok, if Emma Watson is scared, then you can imagine how the average woman in her thirties might feel without a husband and a child. Because society still expects or even demands standards, celebrates weddings enthusiastically and looks at singles suspiciously and demands explanations from them for their supposed lack of existence. In sociology this is called the “obligation to declare singles”. There are as many forms of happiness, relationships, and families as there are people. And do you really have to explicitly state in 2019 that a life without a child, even without a man, can be very happy? That “married with children” is not the way of life everyone should strive for? You have to.

“Sologamy” instead of a classic wedding

Emma Watson has found her own term to break away from these expectations. In the “Vogue” interview, she says about being single: “It took a long time, but I’m very happy. I say that I am in a partnership with myself. ”She calls it“ Self-Partnered ”in English, in fact it is known as the concept under“ Sologamy ”. It is about appreciating yourself and your qualities, thereby becoming happier.

And inevitably reminds of Carrie Bradshaw, who made a wedding list for herself as early as 2004 in the “Sex and The City” episode “A Woman’s Right To Shoes”. Because she finds it unfair to have to buy baby and wedding gifts for all of her friends – but never get anything as a single. Be it just recognition for your journey – or a gift, if you like. So she creates a gift list for a wedding with herself, a couple of Manolo Blahniks wish.

By the way, if you search for this episode on Google, it suggests the first user question: “Can you marry yourself legally?”

also read

Follow us under the name ICONISTbyicon on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.