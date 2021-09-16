Emma Stone: New Love After Andrew Garfield

Professionally, things couldn’t go better for the actress. And also in her private life, Emma Stone seems to have found a new love after Andrew Garfield

In her films, she dances through Los Angeles with Ryan Gosling, 36, and defeats Steve Carell, 55, at tennis. In real life, Emma Stone, 28, has a far lesser known man by her side.

Not an official partner since Andrew Garfield



In 2015, the Oscar winner separated from her partner Andrew Garfield, 34. The two had made the 2012 film “Spiderman”. Since then, there has been no real partner at Emma’s side. Rumor has it that Emma and Andrew were on the verge of dating again this summer.

Emma Stone: Found new love in New York



But only sauerkraut tastes good when warmed up, the American must have thought that too. She picked up a new guy instead. In New York. There the “La La Land” star was a guest on the sketch show “Saturday Night Live” in winter. And, according to the US portal “Page Six TV”, he fell in love with the director of the format, Dave McCary, 32. Dave is relatively unknown, but maybe Emma Stone likes the anonymity he offers her.









In good company with Scarlett Johansson and Ben Affleck



In addition to Emma Stone, Hollywood stars Ben Affleck, 45, and Scarlett Johansson, 32, met their current partners on the set of “Saturday Night Live”. So Emma is in good company. We are very curious to see when the blonde will officially introduce her new man to us. Above all, we wish her lots of butterflies in her stomach!

Here are 10 more surprising facts about Emma’s stone’s good friend and frequent film partner Ryan Gosling:





