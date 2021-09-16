Emily Roberts: Interview about the single, tour and EP release

O singer-songwriter Emily Roberts has hers – . And so, despite the long period of fallow cultural landscape due to the corona and postponed tour dates, she obviously did everything right. Now start with their rhythmic pop sound and magical, visual charm that really goes through.

Before headlining her first own tour in April 2022, she will be on stage again as tour support for James Blunt. We talked to Roberts about the upcoming concerts, her roots and the inspiration for her EP “4-Chord Songs from My Garage”, which will be released on September 17th, 2021. We also found out who she raves about in her single “Boys that look like you”.

Emily, you refer to yourself as “Half Brit, helped Potato.” The potato part certainly refers to your origins in a northern German city – shouldn’t it actually be “Half Brit, half Hamburger”?

Emily Roberts: Haha, now I laughed for a moment. Also a nice picture. My father is English, my mom is from Germany. Hamburg is of course my home, but I’ve been living in Berlin for a few years now and I’m very happy here too. So I thought I would simply sum up the whole of Germany as a potato. That’s what we’re famous for abroad. I really love potatoes very, very much.

On September 17th your EP “4-Chord Songs from My Garage” will be available as a download on the digital market. And it is well known that many great ideas have already emerged in garages – for example, Walt Disney tried his hand at his first cartoons in a garage. Do you still do that today?



Roberts: Yes, not only Disney, but also Google, Barbies, Mattel and, of course, Harley-Davidson were founded in garages! Unfortunately, I never had the real garage but the music production program “Garage Band”! With it I actually taught myself to sing and in my youth I recorded cover songs every day after school.

The EP title is a quote from my favorite EP song “21 Pilots”. I say “All of my mates are on the top of the charts, and still playing a 4-chord song in my garage”, which is a self-deprecating allusion to my entire circle of friends. I am friends with a lot of very successful people and in a world in which you are constantly observing the golden lives of others via social media, you quickly think that the grass is always greener on the other side. I know, of course, that everyone has their problems, no matter what league you play in.

In the writing session for 21 Pilots I looked for inspiration on my laptop and saw the iTunes Store and there were just so many friends and acquaintances in the current charts. I’m super happy and proud of everyone, but I would like to share not only the private parties with the stars, but also the stages. What do you all mean? Am i on a good way?

The single “Boys that look like you” from the new EP was released on August 27th. Right at the beginning you sing “Hey Baby / This Song is for you”, although in “Relationshit” you sang about the fact that you don’t feel like having a relationship. What has changed in your relationship status and who is meant in the song?









Roberts: Ey, “Boys That Look Like You” really has one of the funniest genesis stories ever. I’ll paint you a picture: I’m sitting with the producers of Wild Culture and songwriter Kristine Bogan in Graz, Austria. We have been writing for a few days and I was just lacking inspiration. So I open Instagram. And what is the very first picture I see? The photo of a model from England. At the time, this young man was the most beautiful thing I had ever seen for me. Really art, those cheekbones.

I’ve been with a model for a long time in the past. That’s why I know a lot of models well and know: Many very, very beautiful people are often very lonely. Not only because of being constantly on the move, but also because of the prejudices that such a beautiful face brings with it: “Somebody like that can’t be nice, honest, intelligent”. So we stepped in to the maximum and said, “Hey, I understand you. I see you as you are … and not just your beautiful bowl ”. For me one of my funniest songs, which can be heard with a lot of winking!

You will play as support on the new dates of the relocated James Blunt Tour and after the corona-related cancellation last year you are sure to be happy that it will finally start on March 9, 2022. How did you become a support act and which warm-up tracks can visitors look forward to?

Roberts: The tour came about through my booking agency. One of the nicest emails I have ever received. I’m so excited for the tour to start again. Back then, going home after 6 shows was awesome. Exactly 2 years later we will start again! And bring so much new music with them. I’ve written an incredible amount in the meantime and of course we have the current EP in our luggage … but not only that. Maybe there will be another one shortly before the tour. Rumor has it …

After the Blunt Tour you will go on a headlining tour that will take you to many German metropolises and as far as Zurich in Switzerland. What will your concert dates look like, which the currently still applicable hygiene measures will hopefully not affect?

Roberts: It is currently extremely difficult to make a prognosis of what our life with the pandemic will look like in six months. Of course we all hope that 2022 will be the most blatant concert year and that everything that has now been announced and planned can take place.

I’m so looking forward to my first own tour! And will start so thick! My band and I are really hot. I’m a very visual person and I will also make sure that the little clubs we play in have even more magical charm on these evenings than they already have. I hope you all come around and sing with me!

James Blunt x Emily Roberts – Tour Support

March 9, 22, Zurich, Hallenstadion

March 27, 22, Munich, Olympiahalle

March 28, 22 Mannheim, SAP Arena

03/29/22 Antwerp, Lotto Arena

March 30th, 22nd Frankfurt, Festhalle

1. 4. 22 Stuttgart, Hanns-Martin-Schleyer Halle

2. 4. 22 Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

3. 4. 22 Hanover, ZAG Arena

4. 4. 22 Cologne, Lanxess Arena

6. 4. 22 Lingen, Emslandarena

8 April 22, Strasbourg, Zénith

April 9, 22 Oberhausen, König-Pilsener-Arena

April 11, 22 Vienna, Stadthalle

April 12, 22 Innsbruck, Olympiahalle

April 13, 22 Nuremberg, Arena Nürnberger Versicherung

Emily Roberts – Headlining tour for her album “Not in Love”