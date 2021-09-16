Emily Blunt – Fan Lexicon

Main page »Film + TV» Actresses »Emily Blunt» Biography / Wanted Poster

Emily Blunt biography

The British actress Emily Blunt was born on February 23, 1983 as the daughter of a teacher and a lawyer in London (Great Britain). She has three siblings.

After studying acting, Emily Blunt was first seen on the theater stage. She played the leading female role in the drama “Romeo and Juliet” by William Shakespeare.

After first appearing on British television in 2003, Emily Blunt received her first Hollywood role in 2006 in the film “The Devil Wears Prada” alongside Meryl Streep.

In the recent past, Emily Blunt has received other roles in Hollywood productions. Including the comedy “Dan-Mitten im Leben!” (2007 with Steve Carell and Juliette Binoche) and in the drama “The War of Charlie Wilson” (2007 with Tom Hanks, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams and Julia Roberts).

Her current projects are the films “The Great Buck Howard” (2008 with Colin Hanks, among others), “Sunshine Cleaning” (2008 with Amy Adams) and “The Young Victoria” (2008 with Rupert Friend, Miranda Richardson and Mark Strong ).

In private, Emily Blunt dated singer Michael Bublé and commuted between her home in London and his home in Vancouver, Canada. In the summer of 2008, however, the relationship between the two broke up after three years.









Filmography

2010: Curiosity; Wolfman

2009: The Young Victoria; Wild target

2008: The Great Buck Howard; Sunshine cleaning;

2007: Charlie Wilson’s War; Dan- In the middle of life !; The icy death; The Jane Austen Book Club

2006: The devil Wears Prada; Irresistible

2005: Gideon’s Daughter (TV movie); Empire (TV movie); The Strange Case of Sherlock Holmes & Arthur Conan Doyle (Movie made for TV)

2004: My Summer of Love; Poirot: Death on the Nile (TV movie)

2003: Boudica (TV film); Henry VIII (TV movie)

