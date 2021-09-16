Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and (!) Ryan Reynolds in the first trailer for the most expensive Netflix blockbuster of all time

With Red Notice, Netflix subscribers can access the most expensive film of the streaming service of all time be happy. With the concentrated star power of Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in the leading roles, one of the biggest blockbusters of the year is coming up here that won’t be shown in theaters.

The first trailer for Red Notice has now been released, which contains a Action fireworks promises that the typical comedy interludes by Johnson and Reynolds will of course also be a lot of fun. But see for yourself!

In Netflix’s Red Notice, Gal Gadot is hunted down by Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds

In the film by director Rawson Marshall Tuber, Dwayne Johnson hunts the world’s most notorious art thief (Gal Gadot) as an FBI profiler. For this he gets help from the biggest con artist in the world (Ryan Reynolds), with whom he forms an involuntary team.

Watch the first Red Notice trailer in German:

Red Notice – Trailer (German) HD







As the first trailer shows, Gal Gadot’s art thief is by no means so easily beaten to the two. In one scene, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds even beaten up quite a bit by the Wonder Woman star.

The remaining scenes in the Red Notice trailer show that fans can look forward to the usual qualities of their stars. At funny sayings, fights and, above all, huge explosions is apparently not saved in the Netflix movie!

Red Notice then stands for all Netflix subscribers: inside from November 12th ready to stream.

