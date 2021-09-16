Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz: There is applause on the net for this honest photo – Panorama

From Theresa Schäfer Theresa Schäfer (the) profile September 16, 2021 – 10:50 a.m.

In 2019, Drew Barrymore (left) and Cameron Diaz (center) were there when their colleague Lucy Liu received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: imago images / UPI Photo / CHRIS CHEW

It has been over 20 years since Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz made Charlie’s Angels together. With a photo without a filter, they show that time does not pass by angels without a trace.

Los Angeles – US actresses Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz have received a lot of applause online for a selfie without a filter or soft focus. 45-year-old Barrymore posted a photo on Instagram with her friend and colleague, 49-year-old Diaz.









Time has not passed by for the two of them since they stood together in front of the camera in 2000 for the film “Charlie’s Angels”. There was great applause on the internet that they stand by it and don’t hide their age behind filters.

The picture has been liked over 1.3 million times – including by celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristen Bell and Miranda Kerr. “I love it – beauty without filters or changes. Social media needs more of that, ”wrote an Instagram user. “Adorable”, commented another, “I think it’s great how you accept old age with dignity.” A third thought it was nice to “see pretty faces without tons of cosmetic surgery”.

“It changed my face in such a strange way”

As early as 2014, Diaz said that she regretted earlier Botox treatment: “It has changed my face in such a strange way that I thought: No, I have not wanted to since. I’d rather see my face age than one that doesn’t belong to me at all. ”Her laugh lines belonged to her:“ I love her, they don’t bother me at all. It means I’ve smiled all my life. “

Drew Barrymore also prefers to leave her face as it is: “I know myself, I am very prone to addiction. I have a botox injection and next I look like Jocelyn Wildenstein. ”The US billionaire wife Wildenstein is known for having undergone a lot of cosmetic surgery.