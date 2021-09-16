Does he confess his mistakes to Jennifer Lopez?

They were Hollywood’s glamorous couple in the early 00s and even wanted to get married. But instead of walking in front of the altar, they left “Bennifer” 2004 preferred to go their separate ways. Allegedly, Ben Affleck got cold feet at the time and therefore dumped Jennifer Lopez. But instead of letting go of the past, Affleck has been married to Jennifer Garner for thirteen years since then, and JLo is also looking forward to her fourth marriage, Sixteen years later, the actor tears open wounds again. In the latest episode of the “Award Chatters” podcast of “The Hollywood Reporter” magazine, he spoke again about the relationship with the singer. “It is a time that I deeply regret”. Is Ben Affleck, meanwhile a director, now about ready to clear up all past mistakes and to reveal the mistakes that led to the end of the relationship?

Ben Affleck regrets these things from his time with Jennifer Lopez

For those who can’t remember that well: In the year and a half they had together Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck struggle with quite a few paparazzi. Neither step of the two went undetected. Affleck now reports: “People were so damn mean to her – sexist, racist, ugly, vicious “. Even today he has to admit that he was shocked by the behavior of the journalists and is sure that everyone will be for it today “would literally get fired”. But the 45-year-old cannot make himself completely free from the dire situation for Jennifer Lopez. Because although JLo was often insulted and humiliated, Her fiancé at the time did not always stand in for her. Instead he drove the Strategy of attracting as little attention as possible and thus avoiding the gossip press. For Affleck today, in a way, not the best way of coping and the reason to speak openly about it now.

