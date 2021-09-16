Does Charles Hoskinson want to abolish himself?

The German online broker justTRADE announces that it is significantly expanding its crypto offering.

In a current press release, the online broker justTRADE announced that it is strongly expanding its crypto offering. Twelve crypto currencies and 23 crypto ETPs (Exchange Traded Products) are now tradable. Newly tradable cryptocurrencies are Cardano, Binance Coin, Solana and Tezos.

Exchange traded products can be, for example, ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), ETCs (Exchange Traded Commodities) or ETNs (Exchange Traded Notes). The new product range is made possible by a newly won partnership with the Swiss company 21Shares.

This is how Ralf Oetting, the founder of justTRADE, explains:

We are very much looking forward to the cooperation, thanks to 21Shares we are significantly expanding our product range – and can justifiably claim to have the largest crypto offer of all German online brokers. Ralf Oetting, founder of justTRADE

The founder of 21Shares, Marco A. Infuso, also has positive comments about the new partnership:

Growing with the right partners in the DACH region is my top priority. To supplement the physical coin acquisition from justTRADE with our ETPs was therefore only a logical consequence. I am looking forward to the cooperation and, above all, the opportunity to convince retail and professional investors alike of our quality in the future.





Marco A. Infuso, Managing Director of 21Shares

The neo broker offers its customers to invest in the cryptocurrency market via indices. Ralf Oetting said:

The crypto universe, including crypto ETPs, is growing steadily and rapidly. Therefore, we would like to offer our customers all conceivable trading opportunities in this area and also give them the opportunity for the greatest possible diversification, also and especially in terms of risk diversification. Ralf Oetting, founder of justTRADE

In addition to Bitcoin and Co. – other options

In addition to the twelve cryptocurrencies on offer, the company offers its customers the opportunity to invest in over 8,500 stocks and ETPs. It is also possible to choose from more than 500,000 certificates.

With the newly offered ETPs, customers of the online broker justTRADE now have the opportunity to speculate on falling prices. And so it is possible to put together a more varied investment strategy.

Michael B. Bußhaus comments on this: