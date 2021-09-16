Disney comedy extended early for the second season – fernsehserien.de

For hulu, the self-produced comedy turns out to be the most successful series launch in the history of the US streaming service. However, exact numbers are not given. The first reviews are enthusiastic about the new dream team, as you can read in our series review by the editorial team (by Christopher Diekhaus).

Well, looks like we’ll be dealing with this trio for another season. I’m sure MOST of you are thrilled! #OnlyMurdersOnHulu pic.twitter.com/ NlXhOYvkOB – Only Murders in the Building (@OnlyMurdersHulu) September 14, 2021







The focus is on three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) in New York, who come closer through their shared hobby: They love the ‘True Crime’ genre and now finally want to solve a crime themselves. When a gruesome death occurs in their exclusive home on the Upper West Side, the trio suspect murder. They use their in-depth knowledge of true crimes to uncover the truth. While they are recording their own podcast to document the case, the three uncover the complex secrets of the building that go back years. Only the lies they tell each other are perhaps even more explosive. Soon it becomes clear to the endangered trio that a murderer could live among them. A race against time begins to decipher the accumulating clues before it’s too late.

In the second season, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez slip back into their leading roles. The ensemble also includes again Amy Ryan, Aaron Dominguez and Nathan Lane as well as newcomer Tina Fey.

“Only Murders in the Building” is being developed by the brainchild of Steve Martin together with the author John Hoffman (“Grace and Frankie”). The series is produced by “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman together with Martin, Short and Gomez for 20th Television, hulu and Disney.