Thursday, September 16, 2021
Crypto market report: These are the current prices of Bitcoin & Co. | news

By Hasan Sheikh
The Bitcoin price rose to $ 47,483.00 today, compared to $ 47,029.75 the previous day.

The Bitcoin Cash price is trading at $ 644.70. The day before, Bitcoin Cash was still at $ 639.70.

The Ethereum price is stronger at $ 3,424.28. The previous day the price was $ 3,417.47.




The price of the digital currency Litecoin fell to $ 182.74 on Wednesday. The day before, the rate of the digital currency was put at 182.95 US dollars.

The price of the digital currency Ripple is now in the red at $ 1.093. The previous day the rate was $ 1.096.

The Cardano course has not moved from the previous day. A Cardano is currently worth $ 2.401. The price stood at $ 2.397 yesterday.

The Monero is worth $ 268.58 on Wednesday. The Monero rate fell compared to the previous day when it was still at 268.85 US dollars.

The IOTA course is presented with a green sign compared to the previous day. Most recently, the IOTA stood at $ 1,561.

The Verge price runs sideways at $ 0.0241 compared to the previous day’s level.

The Stellar price gained today to $ 0.3360. In contrast, the price was $ 0.3301 the previous day.

The NEM price continued sideways at $ 0.1846 on Wednesday. At 0.1837 US dollars, the price had already been traded the day before.

Dash rose to $ 206.04 after trading at $ 204.79 the previous day.

The NEO price rose today to 51.73 US dollars, while it was traded at 51.70 dollars the previous day.

Finanzen.net editorial team

Image sources: r.classen / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com


