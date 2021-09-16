Crypto market report: These are the current prices of Bitcoin & Co. | news

Forex in this article

The price of Bitcoin rose to $ 45,976.99 today, compared to $ 45,005.03 the previous day.

The Bitcoin Cash price rose to $ 623.56. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth 617.01 US dollars.

advertisement

Do you want to invest in Bitcoin? We explain the possibilities to you

Here you can easily buy and sell Bitcoin

The Ethereum course is stronger compared to the previous day. One Ethereum is currently worth $ 3,335.01. The price was yesterday at $ 3,290.49.









The Litecoin course is cheaper compared to the previous day to 179.56 US dollars. There was still $ 179.64 on the price board.

The Ripple price has risen. At noon, Ripple climbed to $ 1.078 after trading at $ 1.070 the day before.

The Cardano rate decreased to $ 2.402. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 2.414.

The Monero price was trading at $ 258.08 on Tuesday. The Monero rate slipped below the previous day’s level of 262.90 US dollars.

The IOTA course is presented with a green sign compared to the previous day. Most recently, the IOTA stood at $ 1.405.

The Verge course has not moved from the previous day. Currently, a Verge is worth $ 0.0235. The price stood at $ 0.0230 yesterday.

The Stellar price traded at $ 0.3208 on Tuesday. The day before, the Stellar was worth $ 0.3200. With this, the stellar continues its sideways movement.

The NEM course runs sideways at 0.1802 US dollars compared to the previous day’s level.

The Dash price rose to $ 200.67. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 197.20.

The NEO price rose to 50.53 US dollars today, while it was traded at 48.59 dollars the previous day.

Finanzen.net editorial team

Image sources: r.classen / Shutterstock.com