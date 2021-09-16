Crypto market report: Bitcoin, Ether & Co: This is how crypto currencies are doing | news

Forex in this article

The Bitcoin is worth $ 47,832.51 on Thursday. The Bitcoin price fell compared to the previous day when it was still at 48,145.62 US dollars.

The Bitcoin Cash price has fallen. The Bitcoin Cash price fell to $ 638.83 after trading at $ 651.69 the previous day.

The Ethereum price is quoted with a red sign compared to the previous day. Most recently, Ethereum stood at $ 3,596.02.









The Litecoin is trading at $ 189.88. The previous day the rate was put at $ 188.97.

The Ripple is worth $ 1.106 on Thursday. The Ripple price fell compared to the previous day when it was still at 1.119 US dollars.

The Cardano rate decreased to $ 2,460. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 2.489.

The Monero rate rose to $ 267.27 today, while the previous day it was trading at $ 268.60.

The IOTA course is presented with a red sign compared to the previous day. Most recently, the IOTA stood at $ 1.602.

The Verge course has not moved from the previous day. A Verge is currently worth $ 0.0245. The price stood at $ 0.0248 yesterday.

The Stellar exchange rate fell to $ 0.3350 compared to the previous day. There was still $ 0.3403 on the price board.

The NEM rate occurs like the day before at 0.1876 US dollars.

Dash rose to $ 210.32 after trading at $ 208.07 the previous day.

The NEO price rose today to 51.53 US dollars, while it was traded at 52.46 dollars the previous day.

