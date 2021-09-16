Crisis state: Mark Mobius: Adaptation in El Salvador should hardly help Bitcoin | news

Shares in this article Forex in this article

On September 7th, a law came into force in El Salvador making Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, legal tender. Since then, every merchant who is technically able to do so has to accept payment in Bitcoin. In addition, taxes can also be paid with the cryptocurrency.



With this step, President Nayib Bukele wants to give more citizens access to the financial sector. Because, according to the Bank of America (BoA), two thirds of them do not have a bank account. In addition, the transfer fees could be reduced significantly thanks to the use of digital currency.



El Salvador, which last year suffered the worst economic downturn in forty years, has been using the US dollar as a means of payment since 2001, which, however, robs the country from the Monetary policy depends on the US Federal Reserve. – Trade Bitcoin with Plus 500 – that’s how it works. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should carefully consider whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. – With the approval of a second legal tender, the value of which is determined by the market, the ailing country also hopes for positive effects on economic growth.











Mark Mobius remains skeptical

The crypto community had been looking forward to this historic day, after all, the Latin American state was the first country in the world to take the risk of making Bitcoin a legal tender. Economist Mark Mobius of Mobius Capital Partners said in Bloomberg TV that El Salvador is a “bankrupt country” with “serious problems” that “is reaching for straws with Bitcoin”.



He believes that very few other countries, if any, will follow El Salvador’s example. “Maybe you will [den Bitcoin] introduce a few other countries with financial problems, “Mobius admitted, pointing to Cuba as an option.



“If governments – especially the US government – allow taxes to be paid using Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, then I would change my mind, because then it would become an internationally recognized currency. But as things stand, I don’t see that this will happen soon, “said the economist.



Better alternatives

The market expert argues that he thinks Bitcoin is impractical and risky. There would be better money transfer systems outside of the crypto world, such as that of Kenya’s Safaricom Plc, in which Mobius is involved.



“You don’t need bitcoins,” says Mobius. “You can transfer money without it if you don’t have a bank account. In my opinion, the whole system will develop globally.”

