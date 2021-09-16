Cinema hit with Whitney Houston: “Bodyguard” gets a remake

The cult blockbuster “Bodyguard” from 1992 with the late US star Whitney Houston in the lead role is to get a remake.

The successful blockbuster “Bodyguard” (1992) with the late Whitney Houston (1963-2012) and Hollywood star Kevin Costner (66) in the lead roles is to receive a remake. The industry magazine “Variety” reports.













Great success at the box office and in the charts





Matthew López (44), who was nominated for a Tony Award in 2019 for his Broadway play “The Inheritance”, is working on the new version of the classic film for Warner Bros. The film about a former secret service agent who falls in love with a singer whom he is supposed to protect from a stalker grossed over 400 million dollars (around 340 million euros) at the box office worldwide.





The film also produced one of the most successful soundtracks of all time. For her film debut, Houston recorded a number of hits for it herself, including “Run to You” and “I Have Nothing” as well as a remake of Dolly Partons (75) “I Will Always Love You” (1974). According to Billboard, Houston’s version of the classic hit number one on the charts the following week, November 1992, making it the fastest woman to climb at the time. The song also became the best-selling single of the year.

Rumors of a “bodyguard” remake have been around for years. According to the report, Hollywood greats such as Chris Hemsworth (38), Tessa Thompson (37), Channing Tatum (41) and Cardi B (28) are considered candidates for the leading roles.









