Christian Bale – the chameleon among actors

In his acting career, Christian Bale has played a number of roles in which he can actually be recognized as himself in front of the camera. Films like Equilibrium, The New World, Prestige – The Masters of Magic, Public Enemies or Knight of Cups show him how he looks apart from the extreme measures with which he has regularly transformed his body extremely thin, very fat or extremely muscular. It is precisely these roles and the associated exertions that set Christian Bale apart from other actors in his class.

Today Christian Bale celebrates his 45th birthday. So let’s take another look at all of the roles of Hollywood chameleons back, for which Bale pushed his body to extreme limits and beyond.

Christian Bale as an Athletic Sociopath in American Psycho

First 26 years Christian Bale was old when he got the role in American Psycho from Mary Harron. For a long time, the popular and controversially discussed scandalous novel by author Bret Easton Ellis was considered unfilmed. This was mainly due to the incessant description of luxury brands and other noble consumer goods as well as the description of unbearably cruel acts of violence and sexually explicit acts. The fact that the film adaptation of American Psycho succeeded so well despite the anticipated omissions of particularly shocking passages from the novel is mainly due to the portrayal of Christian Bale.

© Koch Media American Psycho

For the role of the jaded Wall Street investment banker Patrick Bateman, whose life, like himself, consists only of flawless surfaces, Bale acquired the appropriate body. With hard training and still tougher nutritional discipline he brought his Body fat percentage to a single digit percentagemaking his muscular appearance match that of an avid athlete.

In The Machinist, Christian Bale is like an emaciated zombie

Compared to Christian Bale’s formidable physics in American Psycho, the actor shocked audiences just a few years later in the dramatic psychological thriller The Machinist. In it he plays the machine worker Trevor Reznik, who has not slept for over a year because of insomnia. Little by little he seems to go out of his mind until he causes a fatal car accident with even more profound consequences.

© Studio Hamburg Enterprises The machinist

In order to adequately portray the extreme disintegration of his character not only mentally but also physically, Christian Bale starved himself for the lead role in The Machinist by 30 kilos to just 55 kilos Total weight down. Outwardly, this made the actor look less like a real person and more like an emaciated zombie who was in between tormented waking state and hallucinatory twilight sleep a state of utter psychotic rapture achieved.

In Batman Begins, Christian Bale is back in muscular top form

Just a year after the publication of The Machinist, the Christian Bale, who looked like a walking skeleton, was no longer seen in Batman Begins. For the start of the new Batman trilogy from director Christopher Nolan, Bale slipped into the lead role as Bruce Wayne. In order to adequately embody the billionaire by day and the superhero in a bat costume by night, the actor trained astonishingly within just five months 45 pounds of muscle mass at. The result shows Bale in the role of Bruce Wayne as a powerful fighter.

© Warner Batman Begins







The Fighter showed Christian Bale again very emaciated

Christian Bale slipped into the role of Micky for The Fighter, which is based on the true story of boxer Micky Ward and his half-brother Micky Ward. He used to be a successful boxer himself and is now at his brother’s side as a coach after he was heavily addicted to heroin for a while and ended up in prison. In order to meticulously appropriate his figure as always, Bale took over all of them nervous tics and uncontrolled flare-ups of the real model while working for the optical alignment once again lost a lot of weight. As usual, the optical result is frightening.

© universe The Fighter

In The Dark Knight Rises, Christian Bale is again in top muscular form

For The Dark Knight Rises, the grand finale of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, Christian Bale relied on the same yo-yo effect after The Fighter as he did after The Machinist for Batman Begins. Again, the actor relied on rigorous training and an even stricter diet to keep his body up a good 90 kilos pumping high, much of his weight being muscle. Bale is likely to have provided an incentive for Tom Hardy, who for his role as villain Bane gained another 14 kilos of muscles in addition to his 90 kilos body weight and looked like a massive colossus.

© Warner The Dark Knight Rises

For American Hustle and Vice, Christian Bale was allowed to eat without end

In recent years, Christian Bale had to balance his weight between normal and overweight again and again. After losing extreme weight for The Fighter by David O. Russell, he did the exact opposite for American Hustle by the same director. Even if it wasn’t even specifically asked of him, Bale consciously avoided make-up or a fatsuit and ate them extra 20 kilos needed for his real-life figure of the con artist Irving Rosenfeld himself. For this he has next to many Donuts and cheeseburgers ate almost anything that got in his way.

© Universal American hustle

Christian Bale recently gained a similar overweight for his leading role in Adam McKay’s Vice. Already first pictures and the Trailer showed that the actor stood out for his role as 46th US Vice President Dick Cheney optically again completely drilled into the behavior of the real model and did not give up until he related to it Appearance and language impressive resembled.

Even if the actor was interviewed shortly before his 45th birthday Sunday Times Culture talked about how he wanted to stop gaining or losing a lot of weight for film roles once and for all because of his health, We wish Christian Bale a happy birthday today and we will be curious to see whether the Hollywood chameleon will actually retire with regard to its extreme transformations.

What do you think of Christian Bale as an actor of extreme physical transformations?