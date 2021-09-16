Chris Pratt: The US actor gets into trouble from “Aquaman”

Los Angeles –
For a photo in the gym with a disposable plastic bottle in hand, actor Chris Pratt (40) received reprimands from Aquaman actor Jason Momoa (40). “Bro, I love you, but what the hell is the plastic bottle,” Momoa commented on an Instagram photo of Pratt posing in the gym. Then Pratt (“Jurassic World”) replied: “Aquaman! You’re absolutely right, damn it. “
He actually always carries a reusable water bottle with him, even on that day. “My mistake,” he continued and added a warning, alluding to the comic book adaptation: He did not want Aquaman’s home Atlantis to be buried under plastic. “Did you hear that, kids? To reduce. Reuse. Recycle. “(Dpa)