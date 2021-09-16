Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger: her husband teases her so sweetly on Instagram

Marvel star Chris Pratt disturbed a back-video of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger by loudly playing golf in the background.

Katherine Schwarzenegger (30) just wanted to do a nice baking tutorial for her 882,000 Instagram followers. But her husband Chris Pratt (40, “Guardians of the Galaxy”) made it almost impossible for her to concentrate on the strawberry sheet cake. “While I am making this video, my husband is playing golf in the background,” the 30-year-old warns her viewers at the beginning of the video.

Again and again, the Marvel star disturbs the insta story of his wives off-screen. Loud and usually full of enthusiasm, Pratt comments on the course of his game, while Schwarzenegger tries to stay serious in front of the camera.









She bakes, he golfs



When the actor finally ends his session, he even sneaks into the picture for a moment to nibble on his wife’s baked goods: Schwarzenegger had only recently made banana bread. “Katherine’s banana bread is really great. It will take less than a day until everything is gone,” estimates the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star.

The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger (72) and Maria Shriver (64) does not seem to have been annoyed about this. That’s how it is, “when the husband becomes a cook’s assistant in quarantine baking,” she writes under a photo on which she presents the end result of her baking campaign.

