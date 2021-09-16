Champions League: CL streaming? More like a digital desert Germany

Amazon Prime celebrates its premiere in the Champions League. The stream stuttered, picture and sound dropouts accompanied the FC Bayern game in Barcelona. In the analyzes, the Internet giant continues the general Laschet trend at a dizzying pace: a glut of experts instead of concentration.

D.a you have been looking forward to the Champions League opener between Barcelona and Bayern for days, and then you have to think about CSU woman Dorothee Bär for almost 90 minutes. Triell-damaged already? No, brutally confronted with the new German TV reality in the premier league: streaming.

From this season onwards, only DAZN and – new – Amazon Prime Video will show the games every Tuesday. If you haven’t noticed: The Champions League in classic TV has been dead since the rights knockout from Sky. The online parcel service had its delivery premiere on Tuesday evening. Result: When the Amazon line is stable, the pictures are brilliant and the price (7.99 euros / month) is good. Unfortunately – and here we are again with our digitization officer Bär (since 2018) – we continue to live in the digital desert of Germany. Result: streaming Barca live against Bayern was about as unfriendly to the eyes for thousands of users as the new white alpine jersey of the Munich team.

The self-experiment in a major German city on a computer, Smart TV, iPhone and iPad via W-LAN, LAN and LTE is representative of the social media complaints: on no end device with changing connection types constantly jerk-free. Far too often sound and picture dropouts instead of UHD level. German network non-quality and obviously overwhelmed Amazon servers – there is a risk of a season in the Champions League with a stuttering stream.

There is less stuttering in the Amazon show itself: 90 minutes in advance with confident TV temporary workers such as presenter Sebastian Hellmann (could also calmly moderate an escalating carnival session in sailor costume) or commentator Jonas Friedrich (unfortunately becomes an unpleasant barker at Bayern-Toren ) convey the well-known sky feeling.

“The hole on the left is bigger than Everest!”

As far as the analyzes are concerned, Amazon continues the general TV and Laschet trend at a dizzying pace: a glut of experts instead of concentration. The live team: Matthias Sammer, Mario Gomez, trainer Kim Kulig and co-commentator and world champion Benedikt Höwedes (no Sandro Wagner on the microphone yet, but definitely potential). The team of the still somewhat wooden highlight show: Patrick Owomoyela (the eternally casual) and Cologne’s flat cap trainer trainer Steffen Baumgart (for once in a jacket and shirt). Massively exaggerated – and unnecessary.

A Sammer alone with his strong evaluations takes up so much space and time that everyone else beside him degenerates into extras. Whereby he can sometimes be scary with his endless dissections of game scenes. Then Sammer always remembers US actor Jack Nicholson in the horror classic Shining: with a diabolical look that definitely does not allow any contradiction …

Not infrequently, however, one can no longer think of a contradiction to his analyzes, even with the best will in the world. Sammer: “But the hole! The hole on the left is bigger than Mount Everest! ”You know, the mountain range in the Himalayas is 8,849 meters high. The hole in Barca cover spotted by Sammer reached almost exactly from the Camp Nou stadium to the city beach in Barcelonetta. Perhaps that is why Sammer colleague Gomez (speaks softly like only chief whisperer Felix Magath) is still barefoot in noble leather slippers behind the expert desk, while Kim Kulig (delivers refreshing short interjections) goes bogus in pumps.

Prime Video then surprises with a good field reporter: Shary Reeves. The ex-Bundesliga player, known as an actress and presenter (including “Knowledge Makes Ah”) – finally a new face in the traveling circus of TV football. Obviously, Bayern star Thomas Müller, who grins constantly during the interview, is also happy. Ah effect succeeded.

On the other hand, annoying at Amazon: too much advertising, penetrant teaser for a musical film and a soccer documentary about – slowly paranoia develops – ARD expert Bastian Schweinsteiger. Unfortunately, the stream worked there …