Cardi B. new video on “WAP” destroys the Internet. And Kylie Jenner. – THE THING

It only took three days for the new music video by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for the song “WAP” to have 58 million views on Youtube. Could be due to the quality of the song. Or the tight outfits. Or Kylie Jenner. Here you can find out why the “WAP” video goes so steeply!

“WAP” breaks streaming record in the US

Yes, the new song by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion went through the roof in the US. The song only took four hours and 23 minutes to break the pole position on the iTunes charts there. With “All Genres” and “Rap / HipHop”! “WAP” has broken a record with it: no song has made it to the top of the streaming charts faster in America. That speaks for the quality or at least for the hype of the song.

Sex still sells

Yes, the new video for “WAP” is hard at the soft porn limit. Skimpy outfits, fountains with breasts, necklines that you can look into from space, everything is there. That is one reason why “WAP” scores so well on YouTube, but nothing unusual for a Cardi B video either.

Some people would still like to assume that Cardi B is clumsy sexualization of their own gender. “WAP” (“Wet Ass Pussy”, author’s note) has caused a collective outcry among more conservative US media and politicians.

Ben Shapiro reads “WAP” lyrics https://t.co/bIVH1Pnwvx

Republican politician James P. Bradley was even forced to flush his ears with holy water. Tip: read the comments below this post.

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion are what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure. Their new “song” The #WAP (which i heard accidentally) made me want to pour holy water in my ears and I feel sorry for future girls if this is their role model!

Cardi B’s homage to female 90s rap icons

But if you take two seconds to deal with the “WAP” video, you quickly notice: The presentation of the video, the outfits, the sexy moves – all of this has a specific reason and is anything but cheap display of the female body. The following picture from the “WAP” video has two references to 90s rap icons. The hairstyle is an homage to Lisa “Lefteye” Lopez from TLC, the leopard bodysuit is reminiscent of Lil ‘Kim.

Cardi B’s “WAP” feat. Megan Thee Stallion has now reached # 1 on US iTunes in both the All genres chart and the Hip-Hop / Rap chart! “WAP” also reached the Top 10 on Apple Music where Cardi would break Rihanna’s record as the fastest song by a female artist to reach that milestone (Believe It: 4 HRS & 30 MIN, “WAP”: 4 HRS & 23 MIN)! Continue to stream and purchase! Link in bio to stream! 👅 #WAP 📸: Via @ nailson7th

Also 90s rap icon Foxy Brown is honored in the new video by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. On the cover of her classic album “Ill Na Na” you can see Foxy Brown in a black bikini in front of a pool-like blue background. This is roughly how you see Cardi B and Megan posing in the video:

“WAP” is out NOW on all platforms! GO STREAM AND PURCHASE AND WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO! #WAP







The outfits are straight 90s

The team around Cardi B also thought about the outfits and left nothing to chance. Here we see a singer, for example Normaniwho have favourited a black and white vintage ensemble of Azzedine Alaïa wearing. According to Billboard Magazine, supermodel Naomi Campbell wore a similar outfit down the catwalk in the 90s.

From @normani to @ rosalia.vt, @kyliejenner & more, hit the link in bio for all the cameos in @iamcardib & @ theestallion’s “WAP” video 🤩

“WAP”: The Kylie Jenner Controversy

Kylie Jenner, singer Normani, internet star / singer Rubi Rose, Rosalía and the rapper Mulatto (who, by the way, used to drive dragster races) are the stars in the video alongside Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Girl wya? Let’s make a hit I’m tryna ride the beat like a 🍆💕💦😜

All of them are African-Americans, or at least people of color. Except for Kylie Jenner. In Travis Scott she has an Afro-American rapper as her husband and child father. Nevertheless, the fans think: Kylie does not fit into this team line-up. The reason: first of all, the somewhat random performance of a door opening. Of course, there were heavy video memes about Kylie’s appearance in the video for “WAP” over the weekend after the release.

WAP https://t.co/ZvhkweczxS

Online petition: 65,000 votes against Kylie Jenner’s appearance on “WAP” video

There is even a petitone on the internet that demands that Kylie Jenner should be removed from the video. In addition to the somewhat unsuitable door opening, there is a more serious reason for this. The fans accuse Kylie Jenner of enriching herself with black culture and therefore does not fit into the video.

Cardi B is behind Kylie Jenner

Cardi B sees Kylie’s performance as neither a culture theft, nor a senseless performance. On Instagram, Cardi once again made it clear that “WAP” is not about skin color, but about strong female personalities.

On August 10th, in the middle of the hustle and bustle of the “WAP” video, Kylie Jenner’s birthday was namely. In addition to a greeting for B-Day, there was again a confirmation for Kylie’s appearance.

Happy Birthday 🎊 ​​and thank you @kyliejenner for being in my music video.I wanted different type of bad bitches in my video.Black, white, Latin, mix we all have WAPS! OK … but thank you always @krisjenner you always a call away for me and you treat me and mines like fam.

Happy birthday and thank you for participating in my video. I wanted different “bad bitches” in my video: black, white, Latina, mixed – we all have WAPs!

In various tweets, which were unfortunately deleted, Cardi B also explained AGAIN why Kylie is in the video. 1. because she was always nice to her daughter and sister, 2. because Cardis Boy Offset and Kylie’s BoyTravis are Scott Besties and 3. because Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner has already given the good Cardi a lot of good tips for life in the Showbizz.

Checked off the topic, I would say.