Camila Cabello: Mental health is more important than your career

After nine years in the game, the singer has rearranged her priorities and from now on listens to herself and her health.

Successful even on your own

In 2012, Camila Cabello not only applied for the US version of “The X Factor”, but was also elected to the girl group Fifth Harmony and won that season. After numerous world tours, strict diets and guidelines that she had to adhere to, Cabello left the girls. Her debut album “Cabello” not only made it to the top of the charts in 80 different rankings, but also enabled the musician to become an internationally successful solo artist.

Self love and priorities

Meanwhile, Camila has been in the spotlight for around nine years and had to learn that she needs to take better care of her own mental health. At least that’s what she confessed in her cover story for “HUNGER” magazine and explained that she has to do her own career now.

“If my work is negatively affecting my mental health, I say ‘No!’ and do it differently ”, says the musician.

She also had to learn to accept herself and her body as it is and is now admired by millions of fans on the net for her positive messages. “The next time there are photos of me reaching into my stomach, there will be a community of women who not only heard me speak about my feelings, but also support me. To be honest, it’s so liberating. “









In addition to these topics, Camila Cabello also spoke about her upcoming studio album “Familia”, which is due to be released in 2021. Your complete picture series as well as the entire interview for the “HUNGER” magazine will be available online from Friday, September 17, 2021.

No time for bodyshaming

For the first time, Camila spoke in an interview about her haters and explained that she would rather concentrate on her inner peace and self-love. Before that, she was already labeled “fat” and “pregnant” by some internet trolls after paparazzi sold the following photo of her to some magazines:

Yo: * Vendo todos mis bikinis porque me da pena enseñar mi barriga porque engordé en cuarentena

Camila Cabello: pic.twitter.com/W5Fxok4c6T – La mona Sparrow (@lamonasparrow) September 3, 2021

Cabello herself finally addressed her fans with a video on TikTok and said that she would love her new curves and that she had no time for body shamers.

“I went jogging in the park doing my own business and trying to stay fit and healthy … I wear a top that shows my stomach and I just didn’t pull it in because I jogged and in this world existed like a normal person who does not pull in his stomach all day. […] Hating your body is a thing of the past. […] I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I have to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite, stretch marks and fat, ”said the musician.