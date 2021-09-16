Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore – Hollywood’s true heroines! – People

This race cannot be won – and yet millions of women are running after the unattainable goal: eternal youth.

Cameron Diaz (49) and Drew Barrymore (45) do not take part in this race. Once they were Hollywood darlings – now they are Hollywood heroines!

The two actresses used to be very thin, Cameron triumphed with a smooth face. Today you look at faces with expression. Faces that really smile when the corners of their mouths move towards their ears. The small wrinkles around their eyes and foreheads express a dignity that Botox would only poison.

The two famous women have been best friends for 30 years. Drew posted a photo of himself and Cameron on her Instagram account – and the fans come up with compliments.

“Refreshing to see two women aging gracefully.” Or: “That is what social media needs more.”













Cameron Diaz (l.) With Danny De Vito, Lucy Lui (2nd from right) and Drew Barrymore on October 7, 2002 in Beverly HillsPhoto: REUTERS



Cameron Diaz admitted in a 2014 interview that she tried botox. But: “It changed my face so eerily that I thought, ‘No, I don’t want to be like that.’ I would rather see my face age than a face that doesn’t belong to me. “

Years ago, Cameron Diaz had left the film industry. A little later, she was followed by her best friend Drew Barrymore, who did not take on many roles after the birth of her two daughters in 2012 and 2014. Since then, the two have had a naturalness that should really desperately belong on the canvas.