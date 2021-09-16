Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps and Beans 2

Many Slaps and Beans players have told us that during the dialogues they imagined Bud and Terence’s voices. Likewise, the fact that the game would have been more appreciated if it had spoken out. The impossibility of working with historical voice actors (such as Wolfgang Hess and Thomas Danneberg for the German version and Glauco Onorato and Pino Locchi for the Italian version) made us abandon the idea of ​​including a synchronization when planning the first Slaps and Beans.

However, the opinion of the fans is very important to us, so we decided to take on the challenge. We selected professional speakers who could interpret the voices of the historical speakers very well! The search was far from easy, but we believe we have found the right voices for Bud and Terence. The voices of our heroes are entrusted to top professionals. For the Italian version, we entrusted Michele Gammino, former Italian voiceover to Terence Hill and voice actors for actors of the caliber of Harrison Ford, Jack Nicholson, Kevin Costner and many others. For the German version, the voices of Bud and Terence will be those of Tilo Schmitz (German voice of Ron Perlman and Michael Clarke Duncan) and Dennis Schmitt Voss (German voice of Ryan Reynolds and Chris Evans). The remaining voices will be entrusted to other professional voice actors such as Bruno Schirripa (Italian voice of Bud).

Synchronization is currently only planned for English, German and Italian and will only be implemented after the relative stretch goal has been reached.









