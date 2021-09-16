Britney Spears: father wants to cede guardianship – Panorama

For Britney Spears it is another significant step on the way to a self-determined life: After 13 years, the singer’s father wants to step down as guardian for his daughter. James Spears filed a motion to terminate guardianship at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, US media reported unanimously. NBC News quoted the application as saying that his daughter has the right to have this court seriously examine whether guardianship is no longer necessary. The living conditions of the 39-year-olds have changed “to such an extent that the reasons for the establishment of a guardianship no longer exist”.

Numerous Spears fans celebrated the news on social networks – often with the hashtag #FreeBritney, with which many supporters had sided with the singer in recent months.

In early September, Britney Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, had already urged her father to resign as guardian immediately. Rosengart accused Jamie Spears of continuing to try to enrich himself on his daughter. Jamie Spears had announced a month ago that he would step down at the “right time” and that a “proper transition” to appoint a new guardian was a condition for his departure.

Already after this announcement the jubilation was great: "I'm so happy to hear this news," wrote reality star Paris Hilton (40), who has long been friends with Spears, on Twitter. "It was so long overdue, but I'm so glad Britney is finally on her way to be free." Singer Cher commented a month ago that she "couldn't be happier".









“But things have changed lately.”

Britney Spears has been under her father’s tutelage since 2008 after she collapsed mentally due to personal and professional problems. At first, Jamie Spears managed his daughter’s wealth and personal affairs. In 2019 he stepped down, but remained responsible for finances. Co-guardian Jodi Montgomery is responsible for the singer’s personal concerns, including medical concerns. The motion now filed by James Spears goes on to say that the guardianship helped Britney Spears overcome a severe life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and affairs in order. “But things have changed lately.” Britney Spears had expressed her frustration at the level of control that the guardianship had placed on her and asked the court to give her life back.

At two court hearings in June and July, the singer violently attacked her father in emotional speeches and raised allegations against her family, carers and lawyers. She feels that her family and managers have taken advantage of her. She is controlled by everyone and cannot determine her own life, explained the singer of hits like “Oops! … I Did It Again” or “Baby One More Time”. She was threatened and was very afraid of her father. In places, the pop star broke out in sobs.

Rosengart now told CNN that the father’s motion represented another legal victory for Britney Spears. He added that Britney Spears “will continue to explore all possibilities.” Another hearing in the legal battle is scheduled for September 29th.