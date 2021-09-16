Bright: Samurai Soul – Anime spin-off without Will Smith

With a new trailer announcement, Netflix is ​​promoting another anime that they have put in the works. Bright: Samurai Soul is a spin-off of the 2017 Netflix exclusive film Bright. Back then, Will Smith and Joel Edgerton were still starring, creating a fan base that had long hoped for the franchise to continue.

Bright: Samurai Soul not the expected sequel?

It has long been said that Netflix is ​​working on a sequel to the original film Bright. There were rumors that there were problems with the production, judging by the fact that Will Smith’s calendar was too full. The last time we heard of a sequel was in 2020 when it was reported that Netflix was entering into negotiations with Louis Leterrier. The director had worked on Dark Crystal and Lupine for Netflix. Now the streaming service has published a trailer for an anime film on its official YouTube channel, which is set in the universe of Bright, but takes place at a much earlier time.









Blooming Japan versus urban LA

The Bright franchise moved from today’s Los Angeles to Japan between the Edo and Meiji periods. And very similar to the real-life version, characters from different races have to live together in the anime. This time the ronin named Izou and an orc named Raiden have to help a young elf girl to bring her and her wand to the land of the elves. This brief description of the content shows how close the anime adaptation is to the original film. We will find out whether the look and animation style are convincing by October 12, 2021 at the latest. The last major anime production, Record of Ragnarok, was very controversial among fans and was not a great success. However, we can now be pacified again with Bright: Samurai Soul and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf to be released.

Source: Netflix Germany, Austria and Switzerland via YouTube

Cover picture: © Netflix