Brian Austin Green: love comeback with Megan Fox?

Hasn’t the love between Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox failed after all? The actor can imagine a reconciliation.

Is there a love comeback for Brian Austin Green (47, “BH90210”) and Megan Fox (34, “Think Like a Dog”)? “I never say never,” said the US actor in an Instagram Live on Saturday (August 29). “I think people are on paths in life, sometimes you share the same path and are on the same level, and sometimes you go on different paths.”

“We had a wonderful relationship”



The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star announced the separation from his wife in May. The two were a couple with several interruptions for 15 years, ten of them married. Together they have three sons Noah Shannon (7), Bodhi Ransom (6) and Journey River (4). Fox is now in a relationship with the US rapper Machine Gun Kelly (30, “Bloody Valentine”).









“We had a wonderful 15-year relationship,” explains Green on Instagram, among other things. “We have three beautiful children. We shared a lot and went through a lot.” They are currently on different paths: “She does what feels right for her and what makes her happy and I do what makes me happy.” Neither lack of love for their children nor a sense of responsibility, emphasizes Green.

“I hope Megan is happy”



He has not yet met the new man at the side of his still-wife, but he does not allow himself to be influenced by negative stories about the rapper. “I’ve heard bad things about myself too, and I know most of them are not true.” He has no problem with him at all. “I really hope he and Megan are happy.”

How happy the actress is currently with the US rapper, she recently demonstrated on Instagram. In early August, she shared a photo with the new man at her side and wrote, “Painfully beautiful boy … My heart is yours.”

