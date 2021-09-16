Brad Pitt hits back in a custody battle with Angelina Jolie

After Angelina’s stage win, Brad strikes back

Angelina Jolies (46) was only briefly happy that she had achieved a stage win in the dispute over custody of her and Brad Pitt’s children. After the responsible judge, John Ouderkirk Jr., had initially granted the quarreling ex-couple joint custody in May, Angelina had him recalled because of “bias” and questioned the verdict. But Brad Pitt (57) does not give up the fight for his children that quickly. He has now reached out to counterattack.

Angelina Jolie felt she was treated unfairly

Angelina Jolie had accused Judge Oudekirk of failing to adequately disclose a business relationship with Brad Pitt’s lawyers. Hence there would be doubts about his impartiality. She also accused him of not having her children testify as we show in the video.







According to the judge’s decision in May, Brad and Angelina should each share half the custody of the underage children Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15), Vivienne and Knox (each 13). The 19-year-old Maddox was already no longer part of the custody dispute. The “2nd District Court of Appeal” overturned this judgment after Angelina’s appeal.

Brad Pitt wants to have the “dangerous” verdict examined

For Brad’s lawyers, the removal of the family judge does not change anything in his judgment, which the judge is said to have passed after carefully examining the facts and hearing witnesses. According to Brad Pitt’s attorney Theodore J. Boutrous, the verdict is lawful – and was made in “the best interests of the children.”