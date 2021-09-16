Bitcoin vs. Ethereum – who is ahead?

The price movements of digital currencies are currently attracting the focus of traders again. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum are sought-after trading candidates. But which candidate should you choose? We took a close look at the charts and started looking for opportunities for you.

Correction vs. recovery rally – stalemate on points

Both cryptocurrencies have one thing in common. The all-time highs were reached in April of this year, after which both Bitcoin and Ethereum went into a sharp correction. BTCUSD lost a good 55 percent from the high of just under USD 65,000.00.

In the case of ETHUSD, it even went down 61 percent from a good USD 4,374.00. With a view to the price slide, the Bitcoin is there. But much more important is the fact how strong the cryptocurrencies are in the countermovement. Here Ethereum shows itself from the stronger side. From the floor at USD 1,700.00, prices rose to a good USD 4,023.00 or by 136 percent, while Bitcoin marked the recovery high at a good USD 53,000.00 and thus 81 percent above the floor at a good USD 29,300.00 .

From the current point of view, this means that there is a tie in points between the two digital currencies. Now that the history has been clarified, the question of the future arises with a view to the technical chart situation.

The potential of Bitcoin and Ethereum

If you can’t decide which asset to trade, it is often a good decision to bet on the stronger candidate. In this case, ETCUSD has the edge. Because the previous rally was much stronger here and the consolidation started much earlier with a view to the previous upward trend (marked in green). Yesterday the corrective triangle broke out. If buyers stay on the ball here, the near interim high at USD 3,563.00 and the September high at USD 4,023.00 offer higher orientation marks.









Bitcoin, on the other hand, has the chance to catch up. In terms of chart technology, the signs here have recently returned to green. Because with the breakout above the small resistance at the interim high at 47,344.00 USD, BTCUSD triggered an upward trend, the next resistance of which is only waiting at the sell area around 53,000.00 USD. After that there is air to $ 59,500.00.

Video meeting

Tickmill’s LIVE review: Where bull and bear struggle for supremacy, the best opportunities often await. Keep an eye on the most important facts about strong trends every trading day and don’t miss any opportunities. Register now for the LIVE discussion of the daily trading ideas at 8:30 a.m. at Tickmill at https://www.tickmill.eu/de/education/webinars/93017117289/1610091000000.

I wish you successful trading

you Mike Seidl

Disclaimer of liability: The material provided is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as investment advice. The views, information or opinions expressed in the text belong solely to the author and not to the author’s employer, organization, committee or any other group, individual or society.

High risk warning: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money quickly through leverage. 73% (Tickmill UK Ltd) and 65% (Tickmill Europe Ltd) of retail investors lose money when they trade CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs or other of our products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.