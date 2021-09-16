Bitcoin: Two great news for traders

The bulls remain at the helm with Bitcoin: After a sharp setback last week, the price is clearly trending upwards this week. From a technical chart point of view, there are currently two particularly positive developments. The fact that the price of the cryptocurrency is slightly in the red in the evening does not change that.

The 50-day line crossed the 200-day line from bottom to top this week. The course has risen. The so-called “golden cross” is thus confirmed as a positive signal.

In addition, the round mark (link) of $ 47,000 raised by the SHAREHOLDER on Tuesday was surmounted. So far, the price has held its own on today’s trading day.









Bitcoin

(ISIN: CRYPT0000BTC)

It still applies: Invested investors stick with it. Brave newcomers can also speculate on a continuation of the upward trend.