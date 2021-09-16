Bitcoin trading scams

DISTRICT FREISTADT. So far unknown perpetrators are suspected of having lured a 31-year-old from the Freistadt district into a low five-digit euro amount with a functioning trading website by offering “brokerage services”.

Contact with the alleged fraudsters took place between February 10, 2021 and May 18, 2021. The perpetrators first lured the victim with a phone call by explaining the Bitcoin trading system and being offered a test account. The man from Freistadt responded and initially transferred 210 euros in the form of Bitcoin to the perpetrators. A few days later, the victim was able to make big profits with the trading website, which is why he recently transferred a five-digit euro amount in Bitcoin.









Profits never paid out

Further profits could be seen on the trading website, but he never received any payouts. After about three months, it was agreed that the profit of almost 40,000 euros would be paid out. The perpetrators demanded a transaction fee from the 31-year-old in the four-digit euro range. After this last transfer to the perpetrators, contact with them was broken off.