BITCOIN: positive price development | Investing.com

() Chart analysis (4-hour chart)

After the somewhat stronger setback on September 7th with subsequent bottom formation at the lower limit at around 43,800, a reversal formation is currently emerging.

Outlook:

As long as 43,800 is acting as support, the uptrend will dominate.

A temporary downward reaction to the activity zone 46.800 / 46.300 is conceivable and would be another long entry in the current upward movement after stabilization with corresponding demand dominance.

The next price targets are in the range of 49,100 and 50,200 and primarily 52,500. Closeouts and a corresponding decline are to be expected here.

Bitcoin_BTCUSD_Chartanalysis

Alternative scenario:

If the 43,800 break is sustained, the short side is activated. A downward reaction to an initial 41,400 is then possible.

Note:

Despite careful analysis, Global Investa does not accept any liability for the content, topicality, correctness or completeness of the information provided. The information provided does not constitute investment advice, purchase recommendations or investment brokerage.







