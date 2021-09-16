Thursday, September 16, 2021
HomeNewsBITCOIN: positive price development | Investing.com
News

BITCOIN: positive price development | Investing.com

By Hasan Sheikh
0
69




() Chart analysis (4-hour chart)

After the somewhat stronger setback on September 7th with subsequent bottom formation at the lower limit at around 43,800, a reversal formation is currently emerging.

Outlook:
As long as 43,800 is acting as support, the uptrend will dominate.

A temporary downward reaction to the activity zone 46.800 / 46.300 is conceivable and would be another long entry in the current upward movement after stabilization with corresponding demand dominance.

The next price targets are in the range of 49,100 and 50,200 and primarily 52,500. Closeouts and a corresponding decline are to be expected here.

Bitcoin_BTCUSD_Chartanalysis

Bitcoin_BTCUSD_Chartanalysis

Alternative scenario:
If the 43,800 break is sustained, the short side is activated. A downward reaction to an initial 41,400 is then possible.

Note:
Despite careful analysis, Global Investa does not accept any liability for the content, topicality, correctness or completeness of the information provided. The information provided does not constitute investment advice, purchase recommendations or investment brokerage.




Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


Previous articleAfter 33 years: Schwarzenegger cult film gets a sequel
Next articleSteve Carell: These are his 10 best films
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv