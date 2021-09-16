Bitcoin has now been over $ 10,000 for a year

Bitcoin (BTC) has been consistently above $ 10,000 for a full year now. Meanwhile, more and more people in the industry expect Bitcoin to rise to over $ 100,000 by the end of the year.

While Hodler can wait for new highs, the Bitcoin price development is celebrating an anniversary that it will probably celebrate very often.

BTC / USD: One year in the five-digit range

On Thursday, the BTC / USD pair has officially been in the five-digit range for 364 days.

A year ago, on September 9, 2020, the largest cryptocurrency slowly climbed into the five-digit range and has not yet fallen below it.

BTC / USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

A month later it was just $ 1,000 above that mark, but by the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, things were looking very different. Bitcoin was already at $ 28,000.

It is expected that such a development will take place again this year. As Cointelegraph reported, Bitcoin is said to be “worst case” at $ 135,000 by January 1, 2022.

Even traditional finance always makes optimistic forecasts. Particularly noteworthy here is Standard Chartered, which has forecast a cyclical spike of $ 100,000 this year.

In the long term, the forecasts go even higher. Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of Ark Invest, believes Bitcoin will climb to $ 500,000 by 2026.

Hodler “unimpressed”

At press time, the BTC / USD pair was hovering around $ 47,500. With that, the couple overcame an overnight resistance that many people thought was very solid.

Since Bitcoin was created, 99.9 percent of all days have been profitable days. There are now few in the cryptocurrency industry five months after its most recent all-time high pessimistic opinions.

“Despite a 50 percent dip in May, a strong rally from the lows of $ 29,000 and another strong dip this week, the Hodlers seem unimpressed,” as the analysis website Glassnode summarized in its latest weekly newsletter.

As Cointelegraph also reported, long-term hodlers now hold a larger stake in BTC supply than they have ever had since the bulk of the bull market began in October. The stock exchange reserves are meanwhile at their lowest level since February 2018.