Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano increases

Overall, the market capitalization is $ 2293 billion. With a market share of 40 percent, Bitcoin is at the top. In the past 24 hours, there was a trading volume of $ 133 billion. The market was up 2 percent.
This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Bitcoin
The Bitcoin price has increased by 2.79 percent since yesterday. The price is currently at $ 48,402.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, indifference is currently determining the Bitcoin markets
- Market Cap: $ 910.8 billion (+ 2.78%)
- 24h trading volume: 31,784 million US dollars (-21.33%)
- 24h High: $ 48,576.00
- 24h low: US dollars
Ethereum
The Ethereum price rallied and gained 7.29 percent. This is reflected in a price of 3,657.33 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 431.33 billion (+ 7.64%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 21,682 million (-6.31%)
- 24-Hour High: $ 3,675.44
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Cardano
The Cardano course increased by 4.5 percent in the last 24 hours. The price of Cardano is currently at 2.49 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 79.64 billion (+ 3.99%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 4,082 million (+ 8.48%)
- 24h high: $ 2.58
- 24h low: US dollars
Tether
The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of 0.27 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.
- Market Cap: $ 69.6 billion (+ 0.23%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 64,144 million (-10.05%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
- 24h low: US dollars
Binance Coin
The Binance Coin price climbs 3.66 percent. Binance Coin is trading at $ 432.91.
- Market Cap: $ 66.89 billion (+ 3.62%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 1,704 million (+ 16.66%)
- 24h high: $ 437.28
- 24-hour low: US dollars
XRP
The XRP rate was able to gain 2.85 percentage points in the last 24 hours. The price is trading at $ 1.12.
- Market Cap: $ 52.12 billion (+ 2.83%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 3,486 million (-3.88%)
- 24h high: $ 1.13
- 24h low: US dollars
Solana
The Solana course was on the spot. The course changed by just 1.26 percent. The rate is currently at $ 157.47.
- Market Cap: $ 46.8 billion (+ 1.19%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 3,503 million (-36.42%)
- 24h high: $ 165.44
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Polkadot
The Polkadot rate came under pressure and lost 2.28 percent. The current rate is $ 35.97.
- Market Cap: $ 37.18 billion (-2.28%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 1,694 million (-46.41%)
- 24h high: $ 37.14
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Dogecoin
The Dogecoin rate jumped 2.48 percent within 24 hours. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 0.25 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 32.34 billion (+ 2.2%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 1,001 million (+ 10.43%)
- 24h high: $ 0.25
- 24h low: US dollars
USD Coin
Hardly anything changed with the USD coin exchange rate: The exchange rate remained almost constant and only changed by 0.1 percent. The USD coin rate this morning is $ 1.00.
- Market Cap: $ 29.29 billion (-0.13%)
- 24-hour trading volume: $ 2,191 million (-27.24%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
- 24h low: US dollars
Top 5
- Horizen course: $ 106.53 (25.55 %)
- Sushi class: $ 15.50 (19.04 %)
- xSUSHI course: $ 18.30 (16.1 %)
- Avalanche course: $ 59.84 (15.12 %)
- Synthetix Network Token Course: $ 15.60 (14.11 %)
Flop 5
- IOST course: $ 0.08 (-4.03 %)
- Harmony course: $ 0.17 (-6.32 %)
- Hedera Hashgraph course: $ 0.50 (-6.91 %)
- Elrond course: $ 257.54 (-7.93 %)
- Tezos course: $ 6.82 (-8.27 %)
The data was taken by Coingecko on September 16, 2021 at 7:01 am.