Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano increases

Overall, the market capitalization is $ 2293 billion. With a market share of 40 percent, Bitcoin is at the top. In the past 24 hours, there was a trading volume of $ 133 billion. The market was up 2 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



The Bitcoin price has increased by 2.79 percent since yesterday. The price is currently at $ 48,402.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, indifference is currently determining the Bitcoin markets

Market Cap: $ 910.8 billion (+ 2.78%)

24h trading volume: 31,784 million US dollars (-21.33%)

24h High: $ 48,576.00

24h low: US dollars

Ethereum



The Ethereum price rallied and gained 7.29 percent. This is reflected in a price of 3,657.33 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 431.33 billion (+ 7.64%)

24h trading volume: $ 21,682 million (-6.31%)

24-Hour High: $ 3,675.44

24-hour low: US dollars

Cardano



The Cardano course increased by 4.5 percent in the last 24 hours. The price of Cardano is currently at 2.49 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 79.64 billion (+ 3.99%)

24h trading volume: $ 4,082 million (+ 8.48%)

24h high: $ 2.58

24h low: US dollars

Tether



The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of 0.27 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 69.6 billion (+ 0.23%)

24h trading volume: $ 64,144 million (-10.05%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

Binance Coin











The Binance Coin price climbs 3.66 percent. Binance Coin is trading at $ 432.91.

Market Cap: $ 66.89 billion (+ 3.62%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,704 million (+ 16.66%)

24h high: $ 437.28

24-hour low: US dollars

XRP



The XRP rate was able to gain 2.85 percentage points in the last 24 hours. The price is trading at $ 1.12.

Market Cap: $ 52.12 billion (+ 2.83%)

24h trading volume: $ 3,486 million (-3.88%)

24h high: $ 1.13

24h low: US dollars

Solana



The Solana course was on the spot. The course changed by just 1.26 percent. The rate is currently at $ 157.47.

Market Cap: $ 46.8 billion (+ 1.19%)

24h trading volume: $ 3,503 million (-36.42%)

24h high: $ 165.44

24-hour low: US dollars

Polkadot



The Polkadot rate came under pressure and lost 2.28 percent. The current rate is $ 35.97.

Market Cap: $ 37.18 billion (-2.28%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,694 million (-46.41%)

24h high: $ 37.14

24-hour low: US dollars

Dogecoin



The Dogecoin rate jumped 2.48 percent within 24 hours. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 0.25 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 32.34 billion (+ 2.2%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,001 million (+ 10.43%)

24h high: $ 0.25

24h low: US dollars

USD Coin



Hardly anything changed with the USD coin exchange rate: The exchange rate remained almost constant and only changed by 0.1 percent. The USD coin rate this morning is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 29.29 billion (-0.13%)

24-hour trading volume: $ 2,191 million (-27.24%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

Top 5

Horizen course : $ 106.53 ( 25.55 %)

: $ 106.53 ( %) Sushi class : $ 15.50 ( 19.04 %)

: $ 15.50 ( %) xSUSHI course : $ 18.30 ( 16.1 %)

: $ 18.30 ( %) Avalanche course : $ 59.84 ( 15.12 %)

: $ 59.84 ( %) Synthetix Network Token Course: $ 15.60 ( 14.11 %)

Flop 5

IOST course : $ 0.08 ( -4.03 %)

: $ 0.08 ( %) Harmony course : $ 0.17 ( -6.32 %)

: $ 0.17 ( %) Hedera Hashgraph course : $ 0.50 ( -6.91 %)

: $ 0.50 ( %) Elrond course : $ 257.54 ( -7.93 %)

: $ 257.54 ( %) Tezos course: $ 6.82 ( -8.27 %)

The data was taken by Coingecko on September 16, 2021 at 7:01 am.