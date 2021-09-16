Bitcoin ETC: recovered from the crash | 09/16/21 | STOCK EXCHANGE ONLINE

Bitcoin has recovered from the crash. The trigger for the mini-crash was that China closed most of the mining farms in which Bitcoins are created to combat money laundering. By Emmeran Eder

Since around two thirds of the server farms globally were located in China, this led to panic among investors. However, the miners reacted quickly and moved the farms to Kazakhstan and North and South America. Confidence developed from the initial nervousness. Because because of the decentralized production of bitcoins, it is now on a more secure footing, there is no longer any dependency on a single state as before. Investors who are involved in the Bitcoin certificate (WKN: VL3 TBC) from Vontobel have to reorient themselves. The paper was canceled on September 10th.









The Swiss are now offering a new Bitcoin certificate (WKN: VX1 BTC). But with an annual fee of 3.75 percent, this is more expensive than the old one with 1.5 percent. Investors should therefore consider buying the Bitcoin ETC of the ETC Group. That costs two percent a year. Since there is also a right to delivery for Bitcoins, profits are tax-free after one year of holding.



Recommendation: Buy