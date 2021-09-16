Bitcoin course currently over 48,000 dollars Dalio believes the ban is still possible

Bitcoin is heading for the 50,000 mark – Ether above the $ 3,500 mark

Bitcoin, Ether and Co are still on the upswing. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin price is heading back towards the psychological mark of 50,000 dollars, while a unit of ether costs more than 3,500 dollars again. The hour of the bargain hunter has come. Speculators have used the setback a week ago to get back in. The messed up introduction of Bitcoin in the Central American state in El Salvador is largely out of the eyes and therefore out of the mind of stock marketers. A bad aftertaste, however, remains, which investor obviously does not prevent from commitments.

In the slipstream of the Bitcoin recovery, the second most important digital currency in terms of market size, ether, can also benefit, which is now again above the chart-technical hurdle of 3,500 dollars.

Ray Dalio still believes the Bitcoin ban is possible – but owns BTC himself

The founder of the world’s largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates believes that if the digital currency becomes successful in the mainstream, regulators will take control of Bitcoin at the end of the day. “I think if it is really successful at the end of the day they will kill it and try to kill it. And I think they’re going to kill it because they have ways to kill it, ”Dalio said at the SALT conference in New York on Wednesday.

“There are so many things from a historical perspective that had no intrinsic value and a perceived value. And then it got hot and it got cold. It could be either way. You just have to know what it is. It could be tulips in Holland, ”said Dalio.

Dalio believes it is worthwhile considering alternatives to cash and other financial assets. “I have a certain amount of money in Bitcoin,” said Dalio. “It is an amazing achievement to have taken it from where this programming was made to where it is through the test of time.”









SEC is working “overtime” to establish rules to protect investors

On Tuesday, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, said that the agency is currently working overtime to set up a set of rules to protect investors and to create better regulation. While China put a stop to Bitcoin and Co in the truest sense of the word and put domestic mining companies on the doorstep, investors in the USA expect a forced stance on cryptocurrencies from the supervisory authorities.

Bitcoin and Co: This is what matters now

In my opinion, regulatory concerns will remain one of the central issues in 2021 and have the potential to smear the euphoria at any time. Overall, however, the worries are only on the side stage. In view of a possible year-end rally, long-term investors in particular could soon warm up. Whether there will actually be a year-end spurt is another piece of paper.

From a chart-technical point of view, conquering the 50,000-dollar mark remains essential to confirm the latest climbing trip. Only then could the latest high of around $ 52,800 be targeted. As a result, there is potential for a setback on the other side of up to $ 44,000.

