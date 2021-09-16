Bitcoin again over 41,000 euros

On Wednesday there was again a largely slight recovery on the crypto market (Trending Topics reported). This will continue to be the case on Thursday (September 16). Bitcoin has again achieved a plus of two percent in the past 24 hours, cracking the 41,000 euro mark again. The capitalization is 771 billion euros. Most of the other top currencies have also risen or are stable. Avalanche particularly stands out with its significant upswing.

Avalanche has appreciated 15 percent in value in the past 24 hours. The price is now 51 euros with a capitalization of 11.2 billion euros. In the past week, Avalanche has seen its price rise a whopping 37 percent. There are also strong numbers at Ethereum. The currency has gained six percent and thus exceeded the value of 3,000 euros. Here the capitalization is 361 billion euros.

The currency Uniswap has achieved seven percent growth and thus comes to a value of 23 euros with a capitalization of 14 billion euros. Solana cannot continue the hype of the past few weeks, but remains stable at 137 euros and a capitalization of just under 40 billion euros. At least it slows down Wednesday's crash. The hype currency Terra is slightly in the red at two percent, but at 31 euros it is still 18 percent higher than a week ago. The capitalization stands at 12.4 billion euros. On the market as a whole, capitalization continues to rise and is slowly approaching the EUR 1.9 trillion mark again.









Greenidge buys 10,000 mining machines after going public

The US Bitcoin miner Greenidge went public on the Nasdaq tech exchange on Wednesday. This step followed after a merger with the provider of customer and technical support solutions support.com (Trending Topics reported). Now the company is massively expanding its mining capacities and has ordered a whopping 10,000 “S19j Pro Bitcoin mining machines” from Bitmain, writes Bitcoin Magazine. By 2025, Greenidge wants to achieve an energy capacity of 50 megawatts at its locations and rely on clean electricity.

Coinbase wants to get into derivatives trading

The listed crypto trader Coinbase announced today, according to Decrypt, that it has filed an application with the US regulatory authority National Futures Association for registration as a Futures Commission Merchant. This suggests that the company is moving beyond mere spot trading – one asset for another – and getting into the business of derivatives trading. Exchange Binance, for example, has already taken this step.

El Salvador: Protesters burned Bitcoin machines

In the Central American country there are still large parts of the population who are against the introduction of Bitcoin as legal tender. There are protests again and again, which now also include property damage. According to Cointelegraph, protesters in the capital San Salvador burned one of the approximately 200 Bitcoin ATMs in the country on Wednesday. These machines are supported by the state crypto app Chivo and, according to President Nayib Bukele, will soon be found across the country. Not only the Bitcoin law, but also Bukele itself is considered very controversial because it is considered very authoritarian.