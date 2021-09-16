Because of this scene, the whole film is worth it

Since part 4 at the latest, the Mission: Impossible series seems to be about topping every breathtaking stunt with an even more spectacular idea. Some of these great stunts and action set pieces can also be seen in Mission: Impossible 5 – Rogue Nation.

The fifth part of the franchise starts right away with a fantastic sequence in which Tom Cruise becomes Ethan Hunt of an aircraft taking off hangs. Without a stunt double, the actor shot the scene himself, which makes for astonished faces and open mouths all the more.

For me this is coming Highlight of Mission: Impossible 5 but a little later. After almost 30 minutes, director Christopher McQuarrie unleashes an opera sequence that surpasses all other stunts and action scenes in the blockbuster.

The opera scene in Mission: Impossible 5 captivates with virtuoso elegance

For the 10-minute sequence, Ethan and Benji (Simon Pegg) go into hiding in the Vienna State Opera to track down and pursue the main villain. The situation quickly becomes more complicated. In addition to Ethan and Benji, several people snuck behind the scenes of the performance to find those present assassinate Austrian chancellor in an assassination attempt.

When the two of them notice the attackers, an exciting race against time begins to save the target person’s life. The sequence itself turns into a virtuoso staged stage piece, for which McQuarrie puts the background music for the opera over the images of his thriller interlude.

Not a word is spoken too much here while the director is on that Power of tension cinema from images and sounds sets in order to adapt each shot with grandiose cuts to the drama of the opera performed at the same time.









Anyone who thinks going to the opera primarily as a boring mandatory event will probably get that in Mission: Impossible 5 most exciting opera visit of his life to see – even if it doesn’t necessarily have much to do with reality.

Even so, for me, the sequence in Rogue Nation stands above all other action sequences in the film. For the drama of classical opera music, Christopher McQuarrie leaves the Figures fight against each other at dizzying heights. In addition, the course of the well-known aria heralds Nessun dorma fired the fatal shot of the planned assassination attempt and got the pulse racing like a countdown.

And then there is also the great Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, who plays the rousing duel between the parties as Double agent right in the middle of it.

© Paramount Rebecca Ferguson in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mission: Impossible 5 has a few spectacular stuntswhen Tom Cruise hangs on a plane taking off, as mentioned at the beginning, or holds his breath underwater for minutes. In the fifth part of the franchise, however, I have to hold my breath the longest at the outstanding opera sequence, which for me is the highlight of the blockbuster.

