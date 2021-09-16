Battlefront – Anna Kendrick & falling cases in the new trailer

Anna Kendrick looks forward to Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. She made this very clear some time ago on Twitter:

However, she is happy Pitch perfect-Actress not only on the movie but also on Star Wars: Battlefront, or at least we should assume that when we watch the latest live action trailer. She not only presents this with the words “You can’t win Darth “on her channel, but she also plays a small role in the video that should prepare you for next week’s release.

Instead of luring with (a lot) of new gameplay, the trailer instead focuses on the mood and anticipation itself – with a very special kind of pen release … If I interpret the video correctly, a lot of people (including Anna Kendrick) spontaneously remember that they actually want to play Star Wars: Battlefront, and then they will vanish into thin air, just leaving their clothes behind and appearing naked on their couch. In the game, however, they are (luckily) attracted.

In addition to the interesting interpretation of the urge to play, the live action trailer also features a few new gameplay snippets.

Star Wars: Battlefront will be released on November 19th for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Who is already one Gaining advantage can use the new companion app, which lets you earn in-game credits for the main game via a mini-game.

How do you like the new live action trailer for Star Wars: Battlefront?