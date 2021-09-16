Bambi, Arielle & Co: These 11 Disney facts will amaze you!

Who Killed Bambi’s Mother? And what is the name of the evil queen from Snow White? We solve the biggest puzzles in the most popular Disney cartoons!

Fact 1) Christian Bale's appearance in Pocahontas









© Video: Buena Vista Pictures / Walt Disney Pictures / Walt Disney Feature Animation / YouTube

Pocahontas

1995

Mike Gabriel, Eric Goldberg

6.7 / 10

Info on the fact of Pocahontas:

Long before American Psycho (2000), Equilibrium (2002) or Batman Begins (2005), Christian Bale made an appearance in a Disney film. In the adventure drama Pocahontas (1995) he lent the young Thomas – one of the few prominent supporting characters from John Smith’s troupe – his voice in the English dubbing. In the German version, the boy is spoken by Gunnar Helm, who also dubbed Johnny Jepp in Gilbert Grape – Irgendwo in Iowa (1993).

Fact 2) How many black dots do 101 Dalmatians have?









© Video: Buena Vista Distribution / Walt Disney Productions / YouTube

101 Dalmatians

One Hundred and One Dalmatians

1961

Clyde Geronimi, Hamilton Luske, Wolfgang Reitherman

7.3 / 10

Facts about 101 Dalmatians:

Ok, you can of course also count them individually, but we know exactly – thanks to the information provided by the cartoonists at the time: Pongo has 72 spots, Perdita 68. Every single puppy 32. All in all, the animation artists had to make 6,469 for the entire cartoon. Draw 952 (!) Black dots – each one very individual and unique. By the way: Besides Peter Pan (1953), 101 Dalmatians is the only Disney animated film in which both parents are present and do not die in the course of the film.

Fact 3) Who shot Bambi's mother?









© Video: RKO Radio Pictures / Walt Disney Productions / YouTube

Bambi

Bambi

1942

David's hand

7.3 / 10

Infos about the fact of Bambi:

In the list of the ultimate movie villains of all time, compiled by the American Film Institute (AFI), it ranks 20th: The Killer of Bambi’s Mother. Since the release of the Disney classic from 1942, tears have only flowed when the little fawn utters his sad “Maaaamaaaa, where are youuuu?” The hunter who fired the fatal volley is never actually seen in the film. But the original script of the film Wrong Game with Roger Rabbit (1988) reveals: The killer is Judge Doom (played by Christopher Lloyd) with his shotgun!

Fact 4) Greetings to Denmark









Frozen (2013) © Video: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Walt Disney Pictures / Walt Disney Animation Studios / YouTube

The Frozen – Completely unabashed

Frozen

2013

Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

7.4 / 10

Information about the fact of Frozen – Completely unabashed:

The Ice Queen – Totally Cheeky from 2013 is loosely based on the story The Ice Queen by the Danish poet and writer Hans Christian Andersen (including Ariel, the mermaid). The characters of Hans, Kristoff, Anna and Sven are a kind of homage to him: if you pronounce the four names in quick succession, you notice why!

Fact 5) Known visitors to Triton's realm









Ariel the Mermaid (1989) © Video: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution / Walt Disney Pictures / Walt Disney Feature Animation / Silver Screen Partners IV / YouTube

Arielle the mermaid

The Little Mermaid

1989

John Musker, Ron Clements

7.6 / 10

Info on the fact of Arielle, the mermaid:

Again and again we meet old friends in Disney films, but they often remain little obvious in the background. In Arielle, the Mermaid (1989), there are three companions in Triton’s audience that everyone knows only too well. It’s Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy!

Fact 6) The Jungle Book with the Beatles









© Video: Buena Vista Distribution / Walt Disney Productions / YouTube

The jungle Book

The Jungle Book

1967

Wolfgang Reitherman

7.6 / 10

Information about the fact of The Jungle Book:









Walt Disney would have liked to see that. The four vultures in The Jungle Book (1967) were specially modeled after the Beatles, because originally they were supposed to synchronize them too! Due to scheduling reasons, however, nothing came of it. The look of the vultures – including the iconic Beatles mushroom hairstyles – was already fixed, so the voice actors simply imitated the voices of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. Incidentally, the jungle book was the last animated film in which Walter Disney himself worked before he died in December 1966. It was published ten months after his death in 1967.

Fact 7) The evil, nameless queen from Snow White









Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) © Video: RKO Radio Pictures / Walt Disney Productions / YouTube

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

1937

David D. Hand

7.6 / 10

Information about the fact of Snow White and the seven dwarfs:

In Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs from 1937, the name of the evil queen, who Snow White envy of her beauty, cannot be found. But Walt Disney did give it a name! The evil nameless woman is originally called Grimhilde. The name already promises trouble, because the English term “grim” is included and that means somehow gloomy or horrific. Doubly funny when you consider that the underlying story comes from the Brothers Grimm’s house fairy tales …

Fact 8) Allow me, Mortimer Mouse!









© Video: Celebrity Productions / Cinephone / Walt Disney Studio / YouTube

Steamboat Willie

A ship sweeps through the waves

Steamboat Willie

1928

Ub Iwerks, Walt Disney

7.6 / 10

Facts about Steamboat Willie:

We come to the most famous Disney mascot: Mickey Mouse. The hour of birth of the famous film mouse was the premiere of the cartoon Steamboat Willie on November 18, 1928 in New York’s Colony Theater. The mouse’s first name was actually supposed to be Mortimer. Walt Disney’s wife found him too complacent and suggested the name Micky. But there is a Mortimer mouse in Disneyland: he is, next to the tomcat Karlo, one of Mickey Mouse’s eternal rivals.

Fact 9) The Rapunzel record









Rapunzel (2010) © Video: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Walt Disney Pictures / Walt Disney Animation Studios / YouTube

Tangled

Tangled

2010

Nathan Greno, Byron Howard

7.7 / 10

Info on the fact of Rapunzel – New spoiled:

With a production budget of US $ 260 million, Rapunzel – New Feels (2010) is the most expensive animated film of all time. After all, the flick has raked in around $ 592 million in the box office worldwide. Rapunzel is also overall in the top 5 most expensive films of all time (which place it lands depends on the respective calculation and of course inflation adjustment).

Fact 10) Tom Cruise and the magic lamp









© Video: Buena Vista Pictures / Walt Disney Pictures / Walt Disney Feature Animation / YouTube

Aladdin

Aladdin

1992

John Musker, Ron Clements

8.0 / 10

Info on the fact of Aladdin:

The first Aladdin was based on Michael J. Fox (Back to the Future). However, the creatives at Disney soon abandoned it and took another actor as a model for the windy street thief from Agrabar: the then (1992) still quite young Tom Cruise

Fact 11) From villain to bedside rug









The Lion King (1994) © Video: Buena Vista Pictures / Walt Disney Pictures / Walt Disney Feature Animation

The Lion King

The Lion King

1994

Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff

8.5 / 10

Info on the fact of The Lion King:

At one point in The Lion King (1994), Mufasa asks his royal advisor, Zazu, what to do with the nasty Scar. He replies: “Make a bedside rug!” Three years later, Scar appears in the film Hercules (1997) – or rather, his stripped fur: in the form of a bedside rug, the eponymous hero Herci (by the way, spoken by Til Schweiger in the German dubbing) even wears it on his head in one scene! Another fun fact: The Lion King was the first Disney film to be translated into Zulu, many of the names come from Swahili words such as “Nala” (gift), “Pumbaa” (ignorant / lazy) and “Rafiki” (friend). And: The warthog Pumbaa did something that no Disney character has ever dared to do before him: it farted!

