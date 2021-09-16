Audius Price Prediction: Heading 88% Up After Katy Perry’s Investment

Audius’ price (AUDIO / USD) rose more than 20% after the company announced a new round of funding from a team of high-profile artists. The coin rose to $ 2.87, its highest value since September 6th. That rally brought his total market cap to more than $ 1.16 billion.

Audius receives major investment

Audius is a leading blockchain project that is revolutionizing the music industry. The developers created a platform that enables independent musicians to make money online. In the past few months, thousands of artists have joined the platform while more than 6 million people use the platform on a regular basis.

Audius price rose a few weeks ago after the platform partnered with TikTok, the Chinese social media company. The partnership made it possible for artists to make their songs available in TikTok on their platform. This was a notable announcement given that TikTok has billions of users around the world.

And today (Thursday) the AUDIO price went up after a team of music superstars invested in the company. Katy Perry, Jason Derulo and rapper Nas announced they have invested $ 5 million in the company. The company’s valuation was not made public, although it raised $ 5.5 million when it was founded in 2018. In other funding rounds, Audius raised $ 1.25 million and $ 3.1 million. In a statement to Rolling Stone, Bandier said:

In the past, the music industry has been slow to adapt to technological change and has often fought instead of embracing it. I believe that the blockchain will play a crucial role in further empowering the artists and deepening the direct relationships between them and the fans.







Another major milestone that Audius recently achieved is the relocation of its platform to Solana, the fast-growing “Ethereum killer”. This shift will reduce costs and make the backend more user-friendly.

Audius price forecast

The daily chart shows that the Audius price has been in a strong uptrend in the past few weeks. It is up more than 300% from its lowest level in June this year. Along the way, it has risen above the 25- and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).

The MACD remains above the neutral level. Another thing noteworthy is that an up flag pattern has formed. Hence, the coin is likely to continue rising as the bulls target key resistance at $ 5.15, which is about 88% off current levels.