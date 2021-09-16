Are his “dark secrets” now coming to light?

Tom Cruise now fears that his dark secrets will come to light. Scott Garfield / Paramount Pictures / AP

Are his darkest and most embarrassing secrets now coming to light? According to a report by the National Enquirer, Tom Cruise is feared that he could be exposed or even blackmailed in front of the world. The background: While filming the latest “Mission Impossible” episode in England, thieves stole his sports car. As the “Sun” reported, the thieves were able to break into the car because they intercepted the signal from the remote control key of the BMW X7 in Church Street in Birmingham.

The car was later found, but Cruise’s personal belongings are said to have all disappeared. An insider believes it included laptops or cell phones containing top secret text messages, documents, photos, emails and other highly private information: “Tom’s greatest nightmare has come true. It could get very uncomfortable. The electronic devices are said to contain personal secrets as well as communications with the Scientology leadership. “

Another insider believes that Scientology boss David Miscavige has already sent private investigation teams to the British capital: “The Scientologists will not wait for the British police. If the data falls into the wrong hands, it could have disastrous consequences. Not just for Tom. The last thing Scientology needs now is that its secrets come to light. “

Cruise keeps his private life under lock and key

The star has been keeping his private life under lock and key for a long time. Since divorcing Katie Holmes (35) nine years ago, the actor has been fully involved in work. Daughter Suri lives with her mother in New York. In April she celebrated her 15th birthday there, far from Hollywood.

Very publicly – with strange joy hops on the sofa of talk show host Oprah Winfrey – Cruise exhibited the inflamed love for his colleague in 2005. The marriage to Holmes was Cruise’s third. From 1987 to 1990 he was married to the actress Mimi Rogers. In the divorce year, he gave Nicole Kidman the word. They were considered a dream couple until they suddenly separated after ten years of marriage. The end with Holmes came as a surprise to the public, perhaps also to Cruise.