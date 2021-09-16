Apple is introducing new series and movies coming soon on Apple TV + [Trailer] ›Macer head

| 10:38 pm | 0 comments
The range of series and films on Apple TV + also offers many new highlights in autumn. In line with the new program, Apple has now released a trailer that introduces the highly anticipated original series and films, which will soon make their global debut on Apple TV +.
Apple TV + film and series news
Apple TV + has a lot to offer this fall. The new teaser shows first glimpses and newly released footage from upcoming productions such as “Foundation”, “The Problem with Jon Stewart”, “Swagger”, “Finch”, “The Shrink Next Door”, “Invasion”, “Swan Song”, “Acapulco” and more.
Below is an overview of what else to expect. All of these titles – and more – will launch worldwide on Apple TV + this year:
- “The Morning Show“- Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back for the second season of the Emmy-winning series, which premieres on Friday, September 17th.
- “Foundation“- The epic, global saga, which starts on September 24th with the first two episodes, is the very first film adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s novel series.
- “The Problem with Jon Stewart– The new contemporary history series from acclaimed presenter, writer, producer and director Jon Stewart premieres on September 30th.
- “The Velvet Underground– A new documentary from Academy Award nominee director Todd Haynes will be released on October 15th.
- “invasion“- The rousing, characterful science fiction drama series by the two producers Simon Kinberg and David Weil, which has been nominated for an Oscar and a double Emmy, opens on October 22nd.
- “Swagger– A new basketball drama series inspired by the youthful basketball experiences of NBA superstar Kevin Durant, writer, director and executive producer Reggie Rock Bythewood, debuts October 29th.
- “Finch“- After the blockbuster Apple Original” Greyhound “, Tom Hanks’ latest film premieres on November 5th.
- “Dickinson– The third and final season of Alena Smith’s Peabody Award-winning series, starring and executive producer Hailee Steinfeld, kicks off on November 5th.
- “The Shrink Next Door“- A new, gritty comedy series starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd as both starring and executive producers opens on November 12th.
- “Swan Song“- The highly anticipated Apple Original film, starring and produced by Mahershala Ali, opens in theaters on Friday, December 17th and on Apple TV + worldwide.