Thursday, September 16, 2021
Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain: they're working together again

By Arjun Sethi
Set in the 1960s, the film will follow best friends Alice (Chastain) and Celine (Hathaway), both of whom lead idyllic, traditional lifestyles with manicured lawns, successful husbands and sons of the same age. However, after a tragic accident, the perfect life suddenly gets into trouble. Guilt, distrust and paranoia dissolve their sisterly bond. A psychological contest begins after the maternal instinct reveals its darker side.




The film is said to be a remake of the 2018 Belgian film ‘Duelles’, which was directed by Olivier Masset-Depasse. He will also be on board for the reinterpretation and direct the film. Masset-Depasse expressed his delight with the cast in a statement: “It takes actors of the caliber of Jessica and Anne to convey the complexity of these two roles. The relationship between mother and child is the strongest connection between two human beings. When this bond is severed, it challenges conventional morals and even sanity. In the closed-door atmosphere of 1960s America, maternal instinct becomes a terrifying high-pressure powder keg. “

BANG Showbiz


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
