Animal testing: These brands collect signatures for animal welfare

Fashion and beauty news in the Brigitte ticker: Dove and The Body Shop are fighting against new animal experiments with a signature campaign +++ Billie Eilish: With her dress, she is making an important mark +++ Marina Hoermanseder is launching a new ready-to-wear brand +++

All fashion and beauty news in the Brigitte ticker:



September 16, 2021



Dove & The Body Shop: You are campaigning against new animal experiments with a petition



The two brands Dove and The Body Shop work together with animal welfare organizations to ensure that animal testing continues to be avoided in the European Union. Animal testing for cosmetic products has actually been banned in the EU since 2004, and the sale of cosmetics tested on animals since 2013. But this regulation threatens to overturn: The European Chemicals Agency has applied for new animal tests for ingredients that have been used by consumers and factories for several years. To prevent this, the two cosmetics companies Dove and The Body Shop are calling for support for the European citizens’ initiative’s signature campaign. A total of 1 million EU citizens are to be mobilized. The aim of the petition: to save the ban on animal testing for cosmetic products.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

September 15, 2021



Billie Eilish: She takes a stand against fur on her Met Gala debut



In a powdery dream robe made of tulle by Oscar de la Renta, Billie Eilish attracts everyone’s attention at the Met Gala. With her styling and dress, the 19-year-old is reminiscent of style icon Marilyn Monroe, who wore a similar robe for the Academy Awards in 1951. At the same time, it fulfills the requirements of the gala, which had the motto “America: Lexicon of Time”.

But that’s not all. On her Instagram channel, the singer now shares another important detail about her dress with her fans. She writes: “It was an honor for me to wear this dress, knowing that Oscar de la Renta will be completely fur-free in the future !!!! I am overjoyed that the designers and the entire team have listened to me and now one Make changes that are important not only for animals, but also for our planet and our environment. ” For your commitment, it rains plenty of positive comments below your post. A fan page of the singer sums up the mood under her post with these words: “Your effect on the fashion industry is unbelievable”.









At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

September 14, 2021



Marina Hoermanseder launches ready-to-wear collection



At About You Fashion Week in Berlin, designer Marina Hoermanseder is launching her new ready-to-wear fashion brand HOERMANSEDER. The first capsule collection was created in cooperation with About You and is now available. The new brand aims to make Hoermanseder’s designs more wearable and affordable – for everyone: n. The styles not only take up familiar elements, such as the famous buckles, but can also be perfectly integrated into an everyday look. “As a designer, it is important to me not only to serve a specific customer base, but also to open my collections to diverse and younger customers,” says Marina Hoermanseder. By the way: the collection comprises a total of 48 pieces.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Sources used: PR, vogue.de

fde

Brigitte