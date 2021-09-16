Amber Heard: In love with a woman

After her dramatic divorce from ex-husband Johnny Depp, 56, and an on-off affair with Elon Musk, 48, Amber Heard, 33, seems to be feeling butterflies again. She is said to have given her heart to a camerawoman.

Amber Heard: Newly in love

The divorce scandal with Johnny Depp has deep tracks left with Amber Heard. After the split, she made grave allegations against the Hollywood star, accusing him of her during the marriage mistreated to have. The wounds from Rose War Amber tried with one romance to heal with Elon Musk. But the luck with the entrepreneur was only from short duration. Now the actress seems to be in love again – with her Cinematographer Bianca Butti, 38. The lovebirds smooched exuberantly in Palm Springs and had no problem getting theirs Love in public to show.

She speaks openly about her bisexuality

Even if this unusual love message comes as a surprise, this is it Relationship with a woman no new territory for Amber Heard. Johnny Depp’s ex confessed ten years ago about their bisexuality. She also turned her love for US artist Tasya van Ree, 43, into something no secret.









I want mine no stamp let press. I have had happy relationships with both men and women. I don’t love the gender, I love the person.

Dark clouds over their happiness

At the side of Bianca Butti, Amber can finally shine again. Yet overshadow dark clouds just their love happiness. Because the pretty camerawoman fell ill the other day for the second time from breast cancer. In 2015 she received the Shock diagnosis and was able to conquer the disease. But fate struck again. Bianca grants deep insights into her on “Instagram” Everyday life with cancer. you brave fight goes on – this time with Amber by her side.

